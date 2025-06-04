Elon Musk Shames Shames the legislators who voted for the bill “ Big Beautiful '' of Trump





Elon Musk, fresh out of his role as government as the President's advisor, doubles his criticisms of “Big and Beautiful Bill” by President Donald Trump.

He carried out several messages on X Tuesday afternoon, qualifying the bill “disgusting abomination”.

“Shame on those who voted for this: you know you have done wrong,” added the billionaire. “You know it.”

He continued by saying that the bill, which includes tax lounges and expense reductions, would add to the deficit and the burden of the Americans with “an overwhelming carefree debt”.

Musk published roughly at the same time the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, gave a briefing, where she defended the bill.

“We are very confident in our own economic analysis of this bill. There are 1.6 billion of dollars in savings and our director of the management and budget office, Russ Vought, is a tax hawk,” said Leavitt. “It is well known in the city to be a respected tax hawk. It has tools at its disposal to produce even more savings.”

The bill narrowly passed through the house before the Memorial Day. The president of the room, Mike Johnson, tackled Musk's criticism on Tuesday, saying: “This is a very important first departure. Elon the lack.”

The bill is currently in the Senate, where it faces the opposition of certain eminent Republicans, including Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson.

Paul insisted that he supports most of the bill, but that some things were not starting.

“I support tax reductions, but I will not vote to increase the debt ceiling by $ 5 billion,” he said.

