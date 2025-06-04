



President Donald Trump practically erased the long -standing advantage of the Democratic Party with the voters of the middle class, according to a series of new polls.

Why it matters

For decades, Democrats were largely considered to be the middle class party. In 1989, they held a dominant advantage of 23 points on the Republicans on the question of which party best represented the interests of the middle class, according to the NBC / CNBC survey.

But since then, the example of Democrats among demography has started to collapse, falling at +17 in 2016 then +4 in 2022.

What to know

The last CNN / SSRS Poling, led from May 5 to 26 in 2,539 American adults, showed that the advance of democrats on the perceived representation of the middle class has still fallen, the party now leading the GOP of only 2 points, with the margin of error more or less 2.7.

Voters are increasingly aligning themselves with republican economic messaging. The CNN / SSRS survey of May 2025 shows the Republican Party leading by 7 points when the respondents were invited to which party gets closer to their economic opinions. Although slightly down compared to an 11 -point lead in November 2023, the margin remains substantial and well in the margin of error 3 points from the investigation.

In a separate survey of Reuters / Ipsos asking for which party has the best economic plan, the GOP's head went from +9 in May 2024 to +12 in May 2025, reporting increased confidence in Trump's economic management during his second term.

President Donald Trump walks on the southern lawn of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington, while going to Pittsburgh for a rally. President Donald Trump walks on the southern lawn of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington, while going to Pittsburgh for a rally. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

This is despite the fact that Trump saw his approval rating falling in April after the introduction of his “Liberation Day” prices.

This decision launched a temporary Dow Jones to decline and fueled the fears of an increase in inflation and an imminent recession, which means that its approval numbers sink.

But since then, economic anxiety has died. Consumer confidence experienced a surprising increase in May. The board of directors declared an increase at 98, much higher than the planned reading of 87.1 and 86 April. It was the biggest jump of a month in more than a year.

Meanwhile, the pace of inflation slowed down in April, the month that Trump introduced his prices, said the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) last month.

The annual inflation rate was 2.3% in April, down compared to an annual rate of 2.4% on the move.

Nevertheless, polls still show that voters do not trust Trump on the economy. G. Elliott Morris's tracker shows that Trump is always underwater on the economy (-15) and inflation (-22). On the question of trade, Trump is under water of 12 points.

In the Nate Silver sounder tracker, the results were similar, with the underwater Trump on the -10 -point economy and the inflation of -18 points. On the question of trade, Trump's note is at -9 points.

In the latest Fox News survey from April, 72% said they were “very” or “extremely” worried that the economy entered a recession this year.

What people say

CNN Polster, Harry Enen, said: “I think it speaks more than anything else about democratic ills. They have traditionally been the middle class party – Nor. Donald Trump and the republican party have taken this coat, and now a key advantage for the Democrats has historically been” Adios, Amigos. “And now there is no party that is the middle class party. Republics.

What happens next

Trump's approval rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to the results of key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, the evolving tariff situation and concerns about a recession.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-polling-middle-class-2080247

