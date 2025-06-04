Trump loves Xi Jinping in China, but finds it “extremely difficult” to conclude an agreement with





US President Donald Trump weighed on American-chinese relations on Wednesday in the midst of their current commercial talks after the pricing war. In his article on Truth Social, Asset Described Chinese President Xi Jinping as very difficult and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement, even if he reiterated his personal admiration for the Chinese chief. I like President XI of China, I always have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement !!! Trump wrote.

Trumps' remarks arise while negotiations between worlds, two largest economies have struck a hitch. US officials confirmed during the weekend that China had not yet concluded parties of a temporary prices reduction agreement concluded in Geneva last month, an agreement to suspend the growing trade war for 90 days. In addition, the economic advisor of the White House and White, Kevin Hassett, had both indicated that the leaders' call could occur this week. Live events



According to the Wall Street Journal, Chinese delays in the approval of export licenses for rare earth elements, crucial materials to manufacture electric vehicles and semiconductors, have triggered new concerns in Washington. The secretary in the United States of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, confirmed these reports, declaring on the face that China seems to retain some of the products they have agreed to release.

It may be a problem in the Chinese system. It may be intentional. We will see after the president expresses himself with XI, said Bessent, adding, I am convinced that when President Trump and the president of the XI party has a call, it will be calculated.

The backdrop to tension is the reduction of recently agreed prices, in which the United States has abandoned additional tariffs on Chinese products from 145% to 30%, while China lowered its reprisals from 125% to 10%. The break was greeted as a breakthrough, but with rare earth still limited, relations remain fragile. Commerce secretary Howard Lunick said on Fox News on Sunday that China has slowed down the agreement, which prompted Washington to consider reciprocal pressure tactics. We take certain measures to show them what it looks like on the other side of this equation, said Libnick. In addition, Trump has signed the executive decree double the prices on steel and aluminum imports, from 25% to 50%, a decision to strengthen US national defense capacity. The decision sparked immediate criticism from the European Union, which has threatened any reprisals. Hassett defended this decision, citing the spill of cheap steel by China as a threat to American military preparation. If we have guns but not cannon balls, then we cannot fight a war, he said this week. And if we have no steel, the United States is not ready.



