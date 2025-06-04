Trump unleashes Senator Rand Paul on the opposition to the tax bill





The president targeted Paul on Truth Social only a few minutes after the GOP senator discussed his opposition during a morning appearance on Fox Business

House adopts the “ great bill of President Donald Trump

The Chamber adopted the “big and beautiful bill” of President Donald Trump. He will now go to the Senate.

Washington President Donald Trump is unleashing Republican Senator Rand Paul, saying that he “votes not on everything” while the Kentucky senator continues to oppose his tax and internal policy bill that Trump and Gop leaders are trying to pass the Senate this month.

Trump has targeted Paul in consecutive articles on June 3 on Truth Social, a few minutes after Paul discussed his opposition during a morning appearance on Fox Business, arguing that the so-called “Big and Beautiful Bill” of the president will increase the debt ceiling by $ 5.

“Rand Paul has very little understanding of the BBB, especially the enormous growth that is coming,” wrote Trump. “He likes to vote” no “on everything, he thinks that his good policy, but that is not the case. The BBB is a big winner !!!”

Plus: Trump's big tax bill goes to potential changes in the Senate

Five minutes later, Trump added in a second article: “Rand votes not on everything, but never had practical or constructive ideas. His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The residents of Kentucky cannot bear it. This is a big bill!”

The non -partisan Congress Budget Office considered that the bill, which seeks to cement the interior program of the president, would add $ 3.8 billion to national debt over the next 10 years.

Trump said he wanted the congress to approve the legislation and put it in his office by July 4 after the House voted for the bill last month.

Plus: Senator Rand Paul rejects the discounts of expenditure of the GOP budget bill as “Wimpy and Anemic”

Republican leaders are trying to adopt the Senate bill thanks to a budgetary process to the test of obstacles known as reconciliation. It would extend Trump's tax cuts in 2017, would implement new tax lounges for wages and overtime, Medicaid revision and food coupons and would put more money on the expulsion plan for Trump immigrants.

Paul, in Fox's commercial interview, underlined expenditure proposals for $ 175 billion in application of borders and an increase of $ 150 billion for the army. He said it would compensate for the cuts that the Elon Musk's government Ministry of Government has carried out in the group’s push to reduce the government.

“Something is not really added here,” said Paul. “And I cannot be recorded as the one that supports the debt of 5 billions of dollars. I think it's irresponsible.”

Trump warned Paul in a social post of truth of May 31 that he “would play directly in the hands of the Democrats” if he voted against the bill.

Paul, who also criticized the aggressive use of prices by Trump, said on CBS's face on June 1 that he had recently spoken to Trump. “I had a very good conversation with the president this week on the prices. He made most of the discussions, and we do not agree exactly on the result.”

Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate, which means that Trump cannot lose more than three Republican senators to adopt the bill if no democrat crosses the aisle to support the legislation.

In addition to the Republicans like Paul is concerned with the deficit, Trump must also mitigate concerns about potential Medicaid changes expressed by republican senses. Susan Collins of Maine and Josh Hawley of Missouri. The bill would reduce $ 625 billion in the low -income health care program while pushing around 7.6 million Americans in the coverage, in part, implementing new work requirements for valid adults without children.

Other senators such as Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; John Curtis, Rutah; And Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, is concerned about the fact that renewable energy tax credits have implemented under the law on the reduction of inflation of democrats whose companies in their states have benefited.

Contribution: Riley Beggin

Rendering Joey Garrison on x @joeygarrison.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/06/03/donald-trump-rand-paul-opposition-big-beautiful-bill/84007458007/

