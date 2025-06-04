The BJP believes in the Tharoor advice in Rahul Gandhi after the PM Modi has made the remark: “Pakistani propaganda” | Latest news from India





Bharatiya Janata's party launched a multiple attack on the opposition leader on Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, qualifying him as a Pakistani propaganda leader on his “PM Modi, on Tuesday made the remarks in the middle of the India-Pakistan. Lok Sabha Lop Rahul Gandhi is aimed at CCP members, district presidents and blocks, party leaders and workers at the Congress Party Conference, Ravira Bhawan in Bhopal on Tuesday. (Ani) BJP spokesperson Shehzad Ponawala asked the Congress chief to listen to Shashi Tharoor and other party leaders, who said there was no third mediation to suspend the Sindoor operation. “Rahul Gandhi still understood that the sense of LOP is the head of Pakistani propaganda. The type of propaganda that even Pakistan could not do,” said Pti Ponawala. Ponawala said Rahul Gandhi loves things that are foreign, whether propaganda or a leader. According to Shehzad Ponawalla, Pakistan, who admitted that it had been “beaten” by India during Operation Sindoor, “argued” in India to stop military action. “Rahul Gandhi, believe in that the DGMO said, what the Ministry of External Affairs said. If it is not them, at least believe in Shashi (Tharoor), Manish (Tewari) and Salman (Khurshid). They said that no mediation had occurred, India did not call (Pakistan), their DGMO has reached India,” Poonawalla said. BJP’s national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also launched a fierce attack on the deputy for Rae Bareli, accusing him of making “indecent” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioning his values ​​and patriotism. “The words of Rahul Gandhi reflect his values. He makes such indecent remarks against the Prime Minister of the country. But that is what we can expect from Rahul Gandhi, whose heart beats for Pakistan. Because he offers floral tributes to the statue of his grandmother (Indira Gandhi), he does not even withdraw his shoes,” said Bandari. The deputy of the BJP, Sambit Patra, said that Rahul Gandhi's speech in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday is not suitable for any “civilized politician or a leader of the opposition”. Sharing a self -taught video on X, Sambit Patra said today, during his speech at Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi not only insulted the Sindoor operation but also the Indian army and the country. The way in which Rahul Gandhi spoke about Operation Sindoor is not suitable for any civilized politician, an opposition leader or a politician. This type of politician, who uses words as “surrender” for his homeland, is not fit in the country. What does Rahul Gandhi say about Operation Sindoor? Rahul Gandhi attacked the government led by the BJP on Tuesday for allegations of mediation by the United States in Operation Sindoor. He allegedly alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “followed” Donald Trump after the American chief called him and the Prime Minister of the time Indira Gandhi did not move in the United States in the 1971 war. “Now I understand the RSS-BJP well. They flee fear if a slight pressure is exerted on them. When Trump called Modijimidiji Ka Kar Rahe Ho, Narender-Surnder and with Ji Hazoooor '', Narenderji followed Trump. Rahul Gandhi has doubled his attack by a post on social networks, declaring: “Trump's phone came, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji immediately went. The story is witness. This is the character of the BJP-RSS; they are still moving. India had branched out Pakistan in 1971 despite the threat of the United States. The” Babbar Sher '.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/bjps-believe-in-tharoor-advise-to-rahul-gandhi-after-pm-modi-surrendered-remark-pakistani-propaganda-101748998854136.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos