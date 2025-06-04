Donald Trump to speak with Xi Jinping on June 6 in the middle of American-Chinese pricing tensions





Last update: June 04, 2025, 07:19 Development comes a few days after Trump accused China of breaking an agreement to reduce prices and commercial limits. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image Credit: Reuters) President Donald Trump is likely to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, Friday, June 6. This occurs days after Trump accused China of breaking an agreement to reduce prices and commercial limits. The agenda of the call is likely to settle disagreements during the last -month tariff agreement concluded in Geneva, in addition to other important commercial problems between the two countries. In particular, the Trump administration in recent weeks has accused China of renewing the exports of critical minerals to the United States slowly, while Beijing called Washington to issue a warning against the use of Chinese chips. Trump accuses China Last week, Trump reported renewed trade tensions with China, saying Beijing had violated “a trade agreement to defuse prices. While tensions have skyrocketed, Trump accused China of raping its price agreement, adding that he would no longer be Mr. Nice”. Two weeks ago, China was in serious economic danger! The very high prices that I have established allowed China to negotiate itself on the American market which is, by far, number one in the world. We went, in fact, to the cold turkey with China, and it was devastating for them. Many factories have closed and there were slightly civil disturbances. “I saw what was going on and I did not like, for them, not for us,” wrote Trump on Truth Social. I made a quick agreement with China to save them from what I thought was a very bad situation, and I didn't want to see this happen. Due to this agreement, everything quickly stabilized and China returned to business as usual. Everyone was happy! This is the good news !!! The bad news is that China, perhaps without surprise for some, has completely violated its agreement with us. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy! “Added the American president. Mahima Joshi Mahima Joshi, News18.com sub-school, works with the India and Breaking team. Covering national stories and bringing news from the table to the table are its strong point. She is deeply interested in Indian politics and a …Learn more Mahima Joshi, News18.com sub-school, works with the India and Breaking team. Covering national stories and bringing news from the table to the table are its strong point. She is deeply interested in Indian politics and a … Learn more Posted for the first time: News world Donald Trump to speak with Xi Jinping on June 6 in the middle of American-Chinese pricing tensions

