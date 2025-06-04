Will Shubhanshu Shukla speak to PM Modi of space? Indian astronaut responses





While the captain of the Indian Air Force group Shubhanshu Shukla is preparing for his historic journey aboard the Axiom-4 mission (AX-4) at the International Space Station (ISS), speculations are widespread: will he make a historic telephone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since space, echo at emblematic times in the history of space? While answering the question of India today, Shukla said that there was an interaction with VIP and with students, educators and the university world. However, he did not name the VIP. Shukla, which should be launched on June 10, will only become the second Indian to go to space after Rakesh Sharma and the first to visit the ISS. This mission not only marks the return of India to human space flights after more than four decades, but also delighted the memories of legendary conversations between astronauts and national leaders. When Rakesh Sharma spoke to PM Indira Gandhi The precedent for a space call for space was set in 1984, when the commander of the Rakesh Sharma wings, the first Indian of the space, spoke directly with the Minister of the time Indira Gandhi during his mission aboard the Soyuz Soyuz T-11. In a now legendary exchange, Gandhi asked Sharma how much India looked at space, to which he replied: “Saare Jahan sees” (better than the whole world). This conversation has become a decisive moment in the history of Indian space, inspiring generations and symbolizing national pride. Rakesh Sharma later recalled, jokingly, that the telephone call was easy because he was unable to see Indira Gandhi, and that he was based on the radio, which helped calm his nerves when he spoke to the Prime Minister. Globally, one of the most memorable calls for land space occurred on July 20, 1969, when US President Richard Nixon spoke with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin as they stood on the surface of the Moon. The words of Nixon, delivered from the White House to the Sea of ​​tranquility, were broadcast to millions: “It must certainly be the most historic phone call ever made from the White House”. The call, covering nearly 240,000 miles, concerned the unifying power of spatial exploration and technological success at a time when the United States and Russia were engaged in the Cold War. Will history repeat itself? Although there is not yet an official confirmation of the Prime Minister's office of a appeal provided between Shukla and Prime Minister Modi, the symbolic significance would be immense. Such a conversation would not only celebrate the technological progress of India, but would also inspire a new generation, as is the exchanges with Indira Gandhi and Richard Nixon decades ago. Prime Minister Modi had previously sent a letter to the astronaut Sunita Williams, whose eight -day mission extended to eight months aboard the space station. “Even if you are thousands of kilometers, you stay close to our hearts”, reflecting the pride of 1.4 billion Indians, “said the letter. Posted by: Harshita Das Posted on: June 3, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/science/story/exclusive-indian-astronaut-shubhanshu-shukla-speak-to-pm-modi-2735211-2025-06-03 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos