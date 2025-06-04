Politics
Turkey delivers T129 Atak helicopters in Somalia
Turkey increased its support for defense in Somalia in its fight against the militant group Al-Shabab this week, after a telephone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Somali counterpart on Saturday.
Familiar sources with the problem told Middle East Eye that Ankara had delivered three Atak T129 attack helicopters to the Somali government this week.
Ankara also simultaneously presented two public service helicopters to the Somali Navy, as part of a defense agreement signed between the two governments in February 2024, which forced Ankara to establish a naval force for Mogadishu.
Turkey has formed several Somali pilots to exploit Atak helicopters since last year. The helicopter sending was delivered after the pilots finished their last training stage.
Open source data show What about six Turkish transport aircraft A400M and Qatari C-17A arrived in Mogadishu during last week, potentially transporting helicopters. MEE contacted the Ministry of Defense of Turkey for a comment.
The delivery of ATAK helicopters to Somalia indicates that Ankara aims not only to transfer weapons, but also to strengthen integrated war capacity for Somalia, said one of the familiar sources with shipping.
During the telephone call on Saturday, Erdogan told the president in Somali, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, that Turkey supports the vision of Somalias by democracy.
Erdogan also said that the support of turkeys in Somalia in the efforts to fight terrorism would continue and would be extended, according to a statement published by the Turkish presidency.
The calendar of military turkey suggests that it aims to stabilize Somalia before the elections planned for 2026, which would take place by direct vote instead of the tribal electoral system.
Somalia has faced a resurgence of Al-Shabab's attacks in recent months. The group, which aims to overthrow the government, intensified its militant campaign in the country.
Al-Shabab produced significant gains in the center of Somalia, notably capturing villages south of the Mogadiscio capital last month. However, the group has made similar progress in previous years, later abandoning its positions due to the military pressure of Somali forces.
Unprecedented military support
Middle East Eye reported in April that Ankara had strengthened her military presence in Mogadishu, doubling her number of troops in the country over 500.
These forces are responsible for protecting and maintaining the Turkish military base, Turksom, as well as exploiting armed drones and securing the ports of Mogadishus.
How the Somalia-Türkiye Defense Agreement torpedoed a rival water agreement
Learn more
Although Turkish Drones TB2 Bayraktar are already active, Ankara recently transported two Akinci drones to Somalia. These drones, capable of flying at high altitude for long periods, are considered more effective against Al-Shabab because of their advanced night vision and 24-hour operational capacities.
The turkey increases unprecedented military support – at a time when the United States reduces its aid in Somalia – points out that Ankaras intends to prevent a power vacuum cleaner in the country.
While the United States has doubled its air strikes targeting Islamic State affiliates in Somalia this year, it finance In March at the country's elite unit of the country, a force that played a crucial role in the fight against Al-Shabab.
Turkey has maintained a significant presence in Mogadishu since the first visit of Erdogans in Somalia in 2011, which was carried out as part of a humanitarian mission. Since then, the relationship has deepened in a complete commercial and security partnership.
Last year, Ankara also signed an energy exploration and drilling agreement with Somalia, which led Turkey to send technical exploration ships to the Somali coast.
Exploration data has not yet been publicly revealed. However, during television remarks on Monday, Erdogan said that good news on energy would be coming in time.
This has led to Ankara speculation that the announcement can be linked to Somalias energy resources.
