PMMODITO Inaugurate the cashmere rail link on June 6 – CACHEMIRE OBSER
Srinagar: During his first visit to Jammu-et-Cachemire since the launch of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inaugurate the long-awaited rail project of cashmere later this week, marking a historic jump in the connectivity of the region.
Modi will start his visit on June 6 by dedicating to the public the emblematic Chenab rail bridge the world the highest arc bridge of the railways which is a crucial part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line (USBRL), finally connecting the Cashmere valley to the National Railway Network of Indias.
“History in the manufacture of 3 days to do! The powerful Chenab bridge, the highest rail bridge in the world, is held high in Jammu-et-Cachemire PM to inaugurate the Chenab bridge on June 6. A proud symbol of the strength and vision of the new Indias! ” The Minister of the Union, Jitéra Singh, posted on X.
After the inauguration of the Chenab bridge, Modi should move by train for Katra, inspecting the Rail at rest of the Anji Khad Indias bridge. The Prime Minister will also interact with railway engineers, including retirement staff who were part of this engineering feat for several decades.
In Katra, the base camp for pilgrims at Mata Vaishno Devi, Modi will signal two trains Vande Bharat, one from Katra to Baramulla and another from Baramulla to Katra signaling the operational preparation of the entire USBL project. However, managers of the railways said that passengers traveling to and from the Kashmir valley will have to change train in Katra.
The Prime Minister should also contact a public rally after the inauguration.
A project three decades in preparation
The USBRL project was launched in 1997, but faced repeated delays due to the regions questioning the topography, complex geology and difficult weather conditions. Initially planned to be completed in much less time, the final cost exceeded 41,000 crores.
Out of the total of 272 km, 209 km have already been ordered in phases:
Qazigund-Baramulla (118 km) in October 2009
Banihal-Qazigund (18 km) in June 2013
Exodus (come (S2 km)
Banihal-Sangal (48.1 km) in February
The last 46 km Sanggaldan-Reasi section was completed in June 2023, the remaining section of 17 km between Rasi and Katra finished in December 2024.
The current visit comes from weeks after operation Sindoor, India military reprisals for the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam which made 26 lives, mainly tourists.
Great engineering in the mountains
According to managers of the railroad, the rail link in cashmere is one of the most difficult technical projects on the ever undertaken. Of the 111 km Katra-Banihal section:
97.4 km (87%) roam tunnels, including the T-50 tunnel 12.77 km long, the longest rail tunnel in India.
The project includes 25 main tunnels (97.42 km) and 8 escape tunnels (66.4 km), guaranteeing security in accordance with international standards.
There are 49 bridges 27 major and 16 minors covering a combined length of 7.035 km. These include four mega bridges: The Chenab Bridge, Anji Bridge, Bridge 220 and Bridge 224.
The Chenab bridge, 359 meters above the river bed and larger than the Eiffel Tower, was designed to withstand wind speeds over 250 km / h and high-size earthquakes, making it one of the most resilient rail bridges.
“Each centimeter of the track is under surveillance,” said a senior official, referring to the video surveillance surveillance systems installed for shuttle safety. “This line does not only connect cashmere; It brings a new feeling of security, reliability and hope. ”
With the launch of this project, nearly three decades in progress, the managers hope that the railway line will not only transform mobility in the region, but deepen the integration of cashmeses with the rest of India socially, economically and emotionally.
“Today, after almost 30 years, the dream has come true,” said the official.
Preparatory meeting of LG chairs
Before Prime Minister Narendra Modis, visit to the inaugurating Chenab bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world and the opening of the Vande Bharat train service connecting the cashmere to Kanyakumari, on June 06, 2025, a preparatory meeting of the administration and police officials was chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar, Raj Bhawan.
Lieutenant Governor discussed various aspects of preparations and called on people to participate in a large number and make the launch event a memorable event.
Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, a mega of 272 km is a most ambitious India project connecting the Kashmir valley to Kanyakumari. The rail link will guarantee connectivity all year round at the valley.
The Prime Minister will consecrate Chenab Bridge, the highest rail bridge in the world, to the nation. This engineering marvel is the highest railway arc bridge in the world at 359 meters.
The meeting attended Atal Dulloo, chief secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP J & K; Anand Jain, armed ADG; Ramesh Kumar, Jammu divisional commissioner; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Vivek Gupta, IGP railways; Mr. SULEMAN Chomorary, IGP traffic; Jammu's assistant and SSP commissioners, Kathua, Samba, Rasi and Edenier and Sampeurs from the Civil and Police Administration.
