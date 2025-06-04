



Donald Trump described Xi Jinping as extremely difficult to conclude when the two countries compete on the statements of the United States that China is reneciating a commercial truce signed in Geneva last month. I like President XI of China, I always have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement !!! Trump said about his social platform for truth. It was not immediately clear if the comments of the American presidents were in response to the recent direct contact with XI. The comments follow Washington's accusations last week that China does not keep a promise to approve licenses for rare earth exports, leading to shortages that threaten to close parts of the American industry. China, in turn, accused the United States this week of seriously raping the commercial break that the two economic powers have agreed in Switzerland by issuing new warnings on the use of Huawei fleas in the world, by interrupting sales of design software for Chinese companies and canceling visas for Chinese students. Trump and his officials insisted that a conversation between the American president and his Chinese counterpart is necessary to resolve the last commercial dispute, but Beijing gave no indication that he accepted an appeal between the two leaders. On Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, Wang Yi, called Washington to create the conditions necessary for the return of the China-States relations on the right track, accusing Washington of recently taking a series of negative measures for unfounded reasons, undergoing the legitimate rights and interests of China. In comments to David Lost, American ambassador to China, he argued that Beijing had seriously and strictly implemented the consensus reached by both parties in Geneva. Recommended After the Geneva talks, the two countries hit prices on each other for at least 90 days, the additional samples that the United States has imposed on China this year falling at 30% and the Chinas fell to 10%. As part of the agreement, China has also agreed to suspend or cancel non-tariff measures against the United States but has provided no details. US officials thought Beijing would make export restrictions on rare earths that Beijing revealed in early April and became more and more frustrated by the slowness of approvals. China clearly said that officials did not think that the agreement covered global export controls on rare earths. The country controls almost all the treatment of rare earths in the world and dominates the production of permanent magnets made from them. Industry in the United States, India and Europe has started to make increasingly urgent calls for faster shipments. The Ban of Cui, commercial advisor and professor of economics in Beijing, noted that Washington had long argued that its export controls on China, contained the country's semiconductor industry, were linked to national security and were therefore non-negotiable in talks. The Chinese export control system is, to a large extent, modeled on the American system, he said on social media on Monday. In future negotiations, the current status quo in which American export controls are deemed non-negotiable and beyond surveillance should not continue.

