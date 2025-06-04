Looking forward to working together: PM Modi congratulates Lee Jae-Myung to be elected South Korean president





Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Lee Jae-Myung on Wednesday for his election as an South Korean president, expressing his eagerness to strengthen the Special Strategic Partnership of India-Rok.

He said on X, congratulations to Mr. Lee Jae-Myung for having been elected President of the Republic of Korea (Rok). Looking forward to working together to develop and further strengthen the Special Strategic Partnership of India-Rok.

Liberal opposition candidate Lee Jae-Myung, was elected president early Wednesday on Wednesday on Wednesday, a victory that would have the ceiling on the months of political disorders launched by the superb but brief taxation of martial law by the conservative chief now supported Yoon Suk Yeol.

In his inaugural speech after taking office, Myung said that his administration would respond to the potential North Korean assault with strong deterrents based on the Robust Military Alliance of South Korea.

At the same time, he underlined the desire to continue dialogue with North Korea to ensure lasting peace on the Korean peninsula. In a speech to the supporters early Wednesday, Lee urged the South Koreans to move forward with hope and to take a new start from this moment, Reuters reported.

Although we may have faced for a while, even those who have not supported us are always fellow citizens of the Republic of Korea, he said.

He also promised to “continue dialogue, communication and cooperation” with North Korea, with whom the South remains technically at war, to find a path to peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity.

Lee Jun-Seok divided the conservative vote by putting a campaign focused on the attraction of a younger and wider audience than Kim, while working to settle as a future credible leader. According to the exit survey, he received 7.7% of the vote.

