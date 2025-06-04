Steel and aluminum rates double today, probably pushing higher pricesExBulletin





President Trump announced his intention to double the price on steel imported during the visit of an American steel plant in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Rebecca Droke / Getty images hide the legend

President Trump doubles on steel and aluminum prices.

From today, the tax on imported metals should drop to 50%, twice what it was yesterday.

The president announced the last trade offensive on Friday, while visiting an American steel plant outside Pittsburgh. Trump told a hard time of steel workers that a large tax would help keep steel cheaply on the American market.

“”[It] Will ensure the steel industry in the United States even more, “said Trump.” No one will get around this. “”

Many more people work in companies that use steel than to do so

The higher prices will probably give a boost to national companies that produce steel and aluminum. But for each Aciérique in America, there are about 80 people working for companies that use steel. And their costs are about to increase.

“How is it that you are supposed to buy the most expensive steel in the world in the United States and compete with world competitors who have access to world market prices,” asked Ho Woltz, who runs a company at Mount Airy, in North Carolina who twisted the steel wire in the cables used to strengthen concrete.

During the first Trump administration, the Woltz company was doubly pressed to pay more for raw steel while competing with finished products from other countries that did not face a price.

This time, the Trump administration would also tax some of these finished products. However, Woltz is concerned that the higher cost of building materials could suspend certain construction projects.

Machine automotive parts, many companies use steel

And it is only the beginning of the potential repercussions of the prices, which affect many other industries.

“The training effects come into car parts, motorcycles, machines and equipment that we use in the operation of many different products,” said Katheryn Russ, economist at the University of California in Davis, who studied the effect of steel prices during the first Trump administration.

The researchers then estimated that the increase in steel and aluminum costs led to the loss of tens of thousands of jobs downstream.

“When there is a price on steel, this can increase the cost of producers who use steel as entry to do other things. And this can encourage them to withdraw from hiring,” said Russ.

“ It is a loss of loss for American consumers' ''

Today's prices, which are higher and deeper, could also appear in higher prices at the supermarket, for everything, from the soup to preserves to a pack of six soda.

“We know that we, as manufacturers of Canada, transmit these increases to our customers, food producers and soft drinks and beer brewers, they will also transmit this to the consumer,” said Robert Budway, president of Canada Manufacturers Institute. “It is a loss of loss for American consumers.”

By increasing the prices of steel and aluminum, Trump was not completed on the 1977 emergency status which he used for many other prices, which are the subject of an in progress legal battle. Instead, he cited the authority of another article 232 of the statue of the 1962 law on the extension of exchanges which is designed to protect national security.

There are factory owners who are optimistic about Trump's business policies even if it costs them. The company of Drew Greenblatt manufactures wire baskets and other steel products in the factories of Michigan, Indiana and Maryland and he seeks to buy a fourth factory in New Jersey. Although steel prices have increased its costs of raw materials, Greenblatt says that he does not care.

“Our foreign competitors will have to build a factory in America or they will have to start buying from guys like me,” said Greenblatt. “So what will happen is that you will see is a huge increase in American manufacturing.”

“It makes planning super difficult”

Many forecasters do not agree, warning that Trump's overall trade war should lead to slower economic growth and companies fear the same thing.

“You can build all the walls and implement all the prices you want, but at some point, you do not get away from the fact that the Chinese lead this world market,” explains Woltz, the North Carolina manufacturer.

While Trump’s global sales program is supposed to promote national manufacturing, an investigation published this week has shown that factory orders and production by prices and the often unpredictable way for which they were deployed.

“Maybe Trump wakes up tomorrow and changes his mind,” said Grimly Woltz. “It makes planning super difficult.”

