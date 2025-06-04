New peace discussions of Russia-Ukraine expected because the two parties see the advantages: Minister of Foreign Affairs

Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday that a new series of talks in Russia-Ukraine was expected because the two parties recognize the value of the dialogue.

In an interview with TRT News, Fidan stressed that war, which is now approaching its fourth year, is not only between two nations but has become a worldwide conflict due to international involvement.

He reiterated the constant position of Türkiye against the war and underlined the immense human and economic toll, with more than a million killed or wounded and major destroyed cities.

Fidan underlined Ankara's efforts for peace, including the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the talks of Istanbul in 2022 and several exchanges of prisoners.

He said the ceasefire increased during the Trump administration and recalled his own high-level visits to Moscow and kyiv.

Fidan added that the meeting of June 2 was held in a positive spirit, which led to an agreement on a new exchange of prisoners involving more than 1,000 people.

The documents describing conditions of ceasefire were presented by Russia and Ukraine, and the parties exchanged points of view on a potential summit of leaders, he said, noting that they also agreed on the need to reconstruct themselves for a next series of discussions.

“Given the current conditions and the psychological environment shaped by war, it was the best possible meeting. The key is not to leave the table and maintain a commitment to a cease-fire and a peace. This is our advice to the parties. Whether the table be in Türkiye or elsewhere is not important.

Fidan noted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to organize a potential meeting of leaders, stressing that Erdogan is the only leader who trusts the three parties.

“A place can be found, but as a political leader with a global position, tested by years of difficult difficulties, known for honesty, reliability and professional institutions, no other leader qualifies,” he added.

Fidan also said that a face -to -face meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders would become inevitable if progress is made in future talks.

He said aid in the United States to Ukraine under former President Joe Biden is underway but should end in a few months, after which the decisions of US President Donald Trump could change the dynamics of the conflict.

Syria

Fidan also discussed the newly established mechanism to combat the Islamic State terrorist group (DAESH) involving Türkiye, Iraq, Syria, Jordan and Lebanon.

He said a few weeks ago, Jordanian and Syrian foreign ministers were organized in Ankara, during which a fundamental decision was taken to activate an intelligence and operations unit through military and intelligence delegations.

“Teams made up of members of Jordan, Syria and Türkiye have now activated the Counter-Daesh coordination cell. This is an important step for regional security,” he added.

Fidan said that there had been little visible progress after a March 10 integration agreement between the Syrian government and the PKK / YPG terrorist group, which operates under the name of SDF in Syria, but noted that significant developments take place behind the scenes.

He also said that the involvement of the United States in Syria, institutional developments in the field and continuous efforts of Türkiye are increasingly aligning.

“We are heading for a framework in which Damascus, Ankara and Washington can coordinate more closely to respond effectively to this threat,” he added.

The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.