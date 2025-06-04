Trump advances on the prices despite the challenges of the court: that knowing





President Donald Trump has hiking on aluminum and steel prices while his administration pushes countries to speed up trade negotiations in the midst of legal battles.

Donald Trump doubles prices on foreign steel

President Trump, during a visit to an American steel installation in Pennsylvania, announced that he would double prices on foreign steel to 50%.

The Washington President of Washington, Donald Trump, is about to enter a new phase, while the Republican is advancing for the moment with pricing increases.

Faced with mockery for having repeatedly decreased preceding ads from major prices, Trump increases prices on aluminum and 50%steel imports. And his administration told Nations in a letter this week that they had until June 4 to provide an update on the status of individual negotiations.

The prices should be a major subject of discussion at Trump's meeting on June 5 with the new Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, and in a telephone call not yet unforeseen that the White House said that the American president will hold this week with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

At the same time, judicial disputes threaten to prevent its administration from enforcing specific tariffs to the county.

The judicial disputes of Trump's prices in court was only a minor setback, said trade secretary Howard Lutnick, during a June 1 appearance on “Fox News Sunday”.

“Rest assured that the prices do not disappear,” said Lodnick, adding that even if the higher courts argued that the law that Trump quoted to impose prices does not grant him this power, the administration would find another legal power to use.

The countries quickly returned to the table to negotiate agreements after a court of appeal authorized Trump's prices to remain in place while the administration has argued.

Trump increases aluminum and steel prices

Trump has already started to draw some of these levers, announcing that the plans last Friday to double the prices on steel and aluminum imports. Trump said that a price previously imposed by 25% would drop to 50% on June 4. He signed an order formalizing the increase on June 3.

The prices were to affect Canada, which is the largest supplier of steel and aluminum in the United States, and Mexico, among other nations. The European Union quickly warned that it could extend a list of countermeasures which it is preparing to enter into force in mid-July if a trade agreement with the United States is not concluded.

Canadian Ambassador to the United States Kirsten Hillman told USA Today told an interview that the increase was “unidéal”, but that Canada's exports in steel and aluminum have other markets that producers have already started to pivot where they remain in demand.

The higher rates will be “very negative for the American economy” and for trade between the two countries, said Hillman. She predicted that the hike would lead to an “wall” erected between the countries for the two metals, causing shortages and increased costs for the Americans.

“These are really costs that will be worn by Americans thanks to price increases in everything, cars to home products, everything that is made with these two metals, which represents a lot what we use in our daily life,” said Hillman.

The White House minimizes the commercial letter to the countries

In a separate climbing against American trade partners, the office of the United States representative has put pressure on countries to react by June 4 with their best offers to avoid more specific prices in the country.

Trump had previously declared to the countries that they had until July 8 to conclude agreements with the United States in the context of a 90-day break on the so-called “reciprocal” rates that he imposed, then arrested this year.

A 10% universal price that Trump has put on most nations at the same time remains in place, as well as the prices he has put on Mexico, Canada and China that have been linked to his efforts to combat illegal immigration to the United States and the flow of fentanyl.

After a letter project was disclosed to Reuters, two senior administration officials told USA Today that it was not a final opinion.

The press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, also sought to minimize the importance of correspondence during a press briefing on June 3, where she told journalists: “This letter was simply reminded of these countries that the deadline is approaching, and the president expects good deals, and we are on the right track for that.”

Canada, China, EU in the reticle

It was not immediately clear what nations had received the letter. Hillman told USA Today that Canada, including the Minister of Commerce with the United States Dominic Leblanc was currently in Washington for talks, was not among them.

The meeting is a continuation of the conversation that took place between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, said the ambassador, and should not immediately produce a major announcement.

Trump currently has a higher rate of 25% on products not covered by a trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico, and a 10% price on potash (a kind of fertilizer) and Canadian energy products that are not exempt by the agreement.

The administration said it was talking about agreements with more than a dozen countries, but none has emerged until now outside a framework agreement with the United Kingdom.

The president last month threatened and then fell a threat to impose a 50% rate on the European Union, while commercial talks with the block continue. The EU refused on June 2 to comment on the reported letter reported.

The US trade representative, Jamieson Greer, is currently in Paris to negotiate with business partners, said the White House on June 3. Trump would also speak to Merz d'Ar Germany on June 5 when the chef visits the White House for the first time since his May elections.

Leavitt told journalists that Trump had been “very direct” in his discussions with foreign leaders and told them “that they had to conclude agreements” with his administration. “He is not afraid to use prices to protect our industries and protect our workers, but he wants these tailor -made agreements to be signed,” added Leavitt.

Trump also expects to speak with Xi de China this week, the White House said. Last week, the president accused China of raping an agreement between the two nations to defuse their trade war. China retaliated that the United States undergoing the agreement that has seen the United States reduce a rate from 145% to 30% while negotiations take place.

Leavitt told journalists on June 3 that the call between the leaders was to take place this week, but refused to provide additional details during his briefing.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington refused to comment on the possibility of an appeal, the status of negotiations and if Beijing had received the letter from the commercial representative of the United States.

Trump's prices have struck legal snakes

The prices have been faced with many legal challenges since Trump began to deploy them shortly after taking office.

More recently, the American Court of International International Transfer Prices that Trump imposed without approval of the congress only for the decision to be temporarily blocked by a federal court of appeal.

An American district court also prevented Trump's prices from hitting two toy manufacturers in late May. The Trump administration called on this decision on June 2.

In another case, a judge on June 2 rejected a challenge by the State of California, saying that the file belongs to the international commercial court based in New York. The decision will allow California to bring its business to another court of appeal.

In a series of television appearances on June 1, administration officials said they were convinced courts in the end of Trump.

But if a judge reigns against the administration, there are “other alternatives that we can also continue,” said the director of the president of the President's economic council, Kevin Hassett, in an interview on ABC News' “this week”.

He offered provisions of the American commercial law which give the executive branch that power requires import prices that Trump considers a threat of national security or in response to unreasonable commercial imbalances or discriminatory as potential options.

“This is something we studied from 2017,” he said. “We have chosen the best way. It will be maintained in court.”

