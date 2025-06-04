Trump is looking for a call with XI: what to expect

Do you call President XI if he doesn't call you? Time asked Donald Trump in an interview in April. No, the American president responded. Won't have? No. Has it ever been called? Yeah. When did he call you? He called. And I don't think it's a sign of weakness on his behalf, Trump said about his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. But would you think it's a sign of weakness if you called it? I only look We don't know what Trump was referring to the time. Beijing denied that any recent conversation between the two leaders took place. The last recognition of direct contact was before Trump took up his duties in January, when he poster On Truth Social that he has just spoken to XI and that the pair would solve many problems together and do everything possible to make the world more peaceful and safe!

Now, however, the White House officials suggest that a call between Trump and Xi can be imminent. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said On Sunday, he expected the two leaders soon holding a call. Trump will have a wonderful conversation on trade negotiations this week with XI, said The director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett, a calendar reiterated By press secretary Karoline Leavitt to journalists on Monday: I can confirm that the two leaders will probably speak this week. Here's what you need to know about a potential call between Trump and Xi. What would be on the agenda? Trade will undoubtedly be at the center of any conversation between Trump and Xi. The two largest economies in the world have been engaged in a trade war since the first quarter of Trump, although it has increased considerably when Trump has traveled reciprocal prices on China in April, increasing the reference levy on imports from China to 145%, while Beijing retained with a 125% tax on American goods.

The two countries have accused the other of playing unfairly, but in May, representatives on each side met in Geneva, where they reached a truce, temporarily reducing the prices in the midst of continuous negotiations. Find out more: With Tariff Retreat, Trump Cesides Lever in China Another subject, although linked, which should appear is critical minerals, the rare earths used to make a range of goods, from parts and chips to ammunition. In a post of May 30 on Social truthTrump referred to the Geneva Agreement, saying it was a gesture of kindness in the United States: I saw what was going on and I did not like, for them, not for us. I made a quick agreement with China to save them from what I thought was a very bad situation, and I didn't want to see this happen. Due to this agreement, everything quickly stabilized and China returned to business as usual. Everyone was happy! This is the good news !!! The bad news is that China, perhaps without surprise for some, has completely violated its agreement with us. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!

Talk to CBS Sunday, besten said The fact that China has violated some of the terms of the Geneva Agreement, in particular with regard to export controls on rare earths and critical minerals. I am convinced that when President Trump and [Chinese Communist] Party president XI has an appeal, according to which it will be pushed, said Bessent. But the fact that they retain some of the products they agreed to release during our agreement that it is a problem in the Chinese system, perhaps its intentional. When the press secretary, Leavitt, was questioned on Tuesday On the question of whether the United States put pressure on China to release its grip on rare earths, it summary Leader leader conversation very soon. Find out more: How rare earths play a central role in the American-Chinese trade war Education policy can also be discussed. Recently, the Trump administration has taken measures to restrict Chinese students in American universities. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said On May 28, the United States will aggressively revoke the visas of Chinese students, including those who have links with the CCP and those who study in critical fields, due to national security problems. Beijing firmly opposite This decision, calling entirely unjustified policy.

China Ministry of Commerce on June 2 accused The United States to violate its side of the Geneva Agreement, saying that since the agreement, the United States has successively succeeded a number of discriminatory restrictive measures against China. According to the ministry, this is in particular the issue of export control guidelines for AI chips, stopping the sale of flea design software in China and announcing the dismissal of Chinese student visas. Find out more: How the repression of international students could degenerate trade tensions with China The influx of fentanyl in the United States can also be a point of discussion, as the illegal amazement which has been linked to some 48,000 deaths In 2024 in the United States was ostensibly, the initial motivation behind Trumps, second term, Tatruff was. What did each side say about the other? I like President XI of China, I always have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude, said Trump on Wednesday in an article on Social truth.

A person familiar with commercial talks said politico The fact that Trump is obsessed by obtaining Xi on the line, especially since relations were tense by alleged violations of the Geneva Agreement. A former manager close to the White House also told Politico that Trump feels that a call between principles is a way to cut a lot of this noise and go straight to the heart. For China, Trump administrations recent actionson Trade and students voidally violated the consensus reached by the two heads of state on January 17, seriously undermined the existing consensus on Geneva's economic and commercial talks, and seriously damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinas, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce on June 2. Beijing, however, has also constantly repeated the need to Dialogue on foot and consultation with mutual respect To eliminate the commercial dispute. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, after meeting the newly installed American ambassador in China David Lost, said On Tuesday, the United States is expected to create the necessary conditions for China-US relations to become on the right track after having introduced a series of negative measures for unfounded reasons.

But analysts say that XI is less inclined to approach agreements via a call. Donald prevails on how to choose[ing] On the phone to solve problems, Pang Zhongying, a former researcher visiting the Ishak Institute Iseasof Ishak in Singapore, said THE Morning post in southern China In February, is not the Chinese way. According to Bloombergs John LiuDirect talks with Trump may not play well for XI at the national level, especially if it is considered to bow to American pressure. The Chinese president does not need the embarrassment to kindly do Trump, Liu wrote in February. In addition, keeping Trump at the length of the arms has its advantages, because the United States loses international position on issues like prices as well as continuous support for Israel in its fatal war in Gaza, that makes China appear as the most responsible world power. I don't think [China] wants to be taken into account or surprised by requests or things he did not expect during this telephone conversation, Huang Chin-Hao of the National University of Singapores Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy told Time.

Trump could imagine himself as manager, but Xi is not the type to make sudden decisions on the fly, explains Kevin Chen Xian An, associate researcher with S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. The best we can hope for is that the two leaders can achieve an understanding of certain principles that give a modest boost to commercial talks.