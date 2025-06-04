Egypt's energy bet left him liable to Israel

As the scorching summer season approaches, Egypt finds itself once again in the grip of an uncomfortable ritual: the annual race for natural gas.

Recent reports Paint a worrying table of what will happen, the industrial gas supply in vital sectors such as petrochemicals and fertilizers have been considerably reduced, some of 50%. The immediate cause? Routine maintenance at Israels Leviathan Mega-Field, resulting in significant drop in imports.

But this is only the last symptom of a deeper and more chronic disease. Egypt, once rented as an increasing energy center, fell into a trap of perilous dependence, its national security and foreign policy options increasingly limited by clumsy dependence on Israeli gas.

For years, the Egyptian government has ensured its population and the world of a imminent Bonanza energy. The discovery of the gas field of the Gargantuan Zohr in 2015, hailed as the largest in the Mediterranean, was presented as the dawn of a new era. In 2018, when Zohr started production, President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi declared That Egypt had “marked a goal”, promising self -sufficiency and even transformation into a regional gas exporter. The vision was that Egypt, once important, would exploit its strategic location and its liquefaction factories to become a vital duct for the eastern Mediterranean gas which flows towards Europe.

Billions have been paid into new power plants, more solidifying the nation's dependence on gas for electricity production, which today accounts For an amazing 60% of its total consumption.

However, the dream of abundance of domestic gas has, like so many ambitious projects in the region, began to withered. Only three years after his peak, Zohrs exit alarmingly denied. Experts now suggest Zohr's recoverable reserves can be much lower than those initially estimated. In addition, as an Egyptian energy expert Khaled Fouad notes The impatience “of the political leadership to accelerate production for rapid economic yields, in particular to capitalize on European demand in the middle of the Russian-Ukraine war has caused technical problems and well damage.

Crunch of chronic Egypts in foreign currencies is aggravated arrears It owes international oil and gas companies.

These financial problems, in turn, reduced crucial investments in the new exploration and maintenance of existing areas, effectively strangling domestic production. Therefore, in 2023, Egypt had radically income To be a net natural gas importer, a rushed swing of more than $ 10 billion in his brief surplus a year earlier. And in 2024, Israeli gas explain For a dominant total of 72% of total imports of Egyptian gas. This growing dependence may inevitably transform a commercial transaction into a formidable lever tool.

The real vulnerability of this arrangement was exposed after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in October 2023. Israel, citing “Safety problems,” suddenly forced Chevron, the field operator, to close production in his Tamar field, bringing imports into Egypt. This marked the first of several disturbances, another significant reduction occurring in May this year. While officially attributed In maintenance, Egyptian analysts largely interpret These interruptions, coinciding with increased political tensions due to the Gaza War, as a form of political “blackmail”.

This energy dependence has deeply limited the calculation of national security and foreign policy of Egypt, in particular concerning the Gaza conflict. For Cairo, the war next to it is an existential threat due to the persistent calls of figures such as the American president Donald Trump and the far -right elements in the Israeli government, for the displacement of the population of Gazas in the Sinai peninsula in Egypt.

This perspective, a “ red line “For Egypt, is fiercely resisted by Cairo, which considers the active thrust of Israel of the inhabitants of Gaza towards the Egyptian border as a calculated attempt to extinguish the possibility of a future Palestinian state. In addition to the political fallout for Cairo, if it achieves such a move zone of volatile conflict.

The region was only stabilized recently after an expensive decade campaign Against extremist activists, a campaign in which Hamas, for a period, even supplied illegal help to some of these groups. The potential for renewed instability could further exceed its previous peak.

In addition to exacerbating security challenges, mass displacement will also considerably increase the domestic energy requests from Egypt, already stretched by the sudden influx of more than 1.2 million Sudanese refugees in Egypt since the trigger of the war in Sudan in April 2023, according to estimates by the Egyptian government.

In addition, the economic and energy vulnerability of Egypt limits its place to maneuver. THE absence From a new Egyptian ambassador to Tel Aviv, a symbolic gesture of protesting the offensive of Israel Gaza, masks the more deep and uncomfortable truth than the capacity of Cairos to exert a significant influence in continuous tragedy is seriously hampered by its dependence on Israeli energy.

Confronted with these immense pressures, Egypt cannot afford to provoke a direct confrontation which could compromise its national security, its energy supply or its critical foreign aid, which has historically been spent by the United States live support of the 1979 peace treaty with Israel. Instead, Cairo relies on a combination of military Posture, diplomatic initiatives and regional alliances to repel Israeli actions while taking care not to cross a line that would trigger serious reprisals or wider destabilization.

Faced with this difficult and increasingly untenable situation, Egypt is now rushing for alternatives, embarking on a strategy of awareness of several components which highlights the despair of its energy crunch. Capitalize on his defrosting Relations with Turkey, President El-Sisis visits Ankara in September 2024, followed by the reciprocal journey of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Cairo in December of the same year, cemented the rapprochement with chords on energy cooperation, among other areas of common interest.

Above all, Egypt has ink An agreement for the long -term lease of a Turkish floating storage and regasification unit (FSru) of Hegh Evi Ltd., signaling sustained dependence on LNG imports for at least a decade. In parallel, Cairo is in advance Interviews with Qatar, a global gas giant, for long -term supply contracts.

Although these external maneuvers are underway, Egypt simultaneously intensifies domestic exploration efforts. Minister of Oil Karim Badawi recently announcement The drilling of 75 wells and 40 new discoveries in the past year, estimated at important, although relatively modest reserves.

However, substantial discoveries are generally three to five years, especially for offshore fields to develop and connect to the grid. Renewable energy, defended by Egypt with ambitious targets To meet 42% of its electricity requests from green sources by 2035, offers a crucial long -term route. However, the initial investment is immense and the immediate impact on filling the current energy deficit is negligible. All these efforts, although necessary, are long -term corrections, offering little respite to immediate summers to come.

The dependence on Israeli gas, initially conceived as an economic bargain, turned out to be a strategic responsibility, eroding the autonomy of the foreign policy of Egypt and attaching its internal stability to the external forces. The realization of real energy self -sufficiency or, at the very least, a diversified and resilient energy mixture, will require years of sustained investment, a prudent management of resources and a strategic vision which favors national security compared to the short -term economic opportunity.

Until then, Egypt remains taken in the current, its fate has influenced disproportionately by the flow or interruption of gas from its neighbor through Sinai.