The legend of Pittsburgh steelers, Rocky Bleier, called an audible when he presented a steelers jersey to the presidency with n ° 47 at a rally in the west of Pennsylvania last week.

Not everyone was delighted.

Several fans sent an email to the team expressing their anger against the gesture, which was not directly authorized by the team. The club responded to those who stretched their hand, writing that the points of view of the current and old players do not necessarily reflect the point of view of the organization.

Trump was joined on stage at the rally to announce that he was doubled by steel prices imported by 50% by the quarter-Arrière Mason Rudolph and Myles Killebrew security. When the three players were on stage, the crowd burst into a song “Here we go, Steelers”.

President Trump received a Steelers jersey during an event in West Mifflin on May 30, 2025. Credit: KDKA

“I am a fan of your Steelers,” Trump said at the rally. “And I think that a very good quarterly is a man by the name of Mason Rudolph. I think he's going to have a big blow. He is big, he is beautiful, he has a big arm. I have the feeling that he will be the guy.”

Rudolph said he had seen part of the return of flame but did not take it personally.

“This is the nature of social media,” said Rudolph on Tuesday after the Steelers finished a volunteer team training. “It is the nature of the reason why America is so great. Everyone is entitled to its own opinion. The speech is free. By for the course.”

Bleier, Rudolph and Killebrew are not the only ones with the links with the Steelers who appeared with Mr. Trump. The old stars Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell met Mr. Trump when he disturbed western Pennsylvania before the elections in 2024.

The former owner of the Steelers and Temple of Fame Dan Rooney was an American ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 22 during the first term of Barack Obama.

