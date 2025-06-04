Donald Trump says Xi Jinping is extremely difficult to conclude an agreement with

This article is an on -site version of our Firstftft newsletter. Subscribers can register for our Asia,, Europe / Africa Or Americas Edition to have the newsletter delivered every morning during the week. Explore all our newsletters here

US-Chinese trade tensions

The spying box striking Silicon Valley

South Korea, new president

And to whom does our neurodata belong to?

Donald Trump described Xi Jinping as extremely difficult to conclude an agreement on his social platform of truth overnight while the two countries clashed on the statements of the United States that China re-reneched on a commercial break signed in Geneva last month.

Why is it important: Tensions have increased in recent days between China and the United States. Washington accused Beijing of not having kept up to the promises of approving licenses for rare earth exports. China responded by accusing the United States of seriously raping a commercial truce agreed in Geneva last month. The White House has insisted that a call between Trump and Xi is necessary to resolve the dispute, but Beijing has so far rejected the Washingtons openings.

The background: After the Geneva presentations in May, the United States and China reduced prices on the products for each other for at least 90 days, the additional samples that the United States imposed on China this year falling at 30% and Chinas fell to 10%. As part of the agreement, China has also agreed to suspend or cancel non-tariff measures against the United States but has provided no details. US officials thought Beijing would make export restrictions on rare earths, but China clearly said that those responsible did not think that global export controls on rare earths. China controls almost all of the rare earth treatment in the world used by many industries around the world. In the United States, India and Europe began to make increasingly urgent calls for faster expeditions. Yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, Wang Yi, spoke to the American ambassador to China David Lost. Learn more about talks.

For more analysis on prices, register For Alan Beatties Trade Secrets Newsletter if you are a premium subscriber or improve your subscription.

Economic data: The United States and Canada have services to buy services, while the Federal Reserve publishes its beige book on economic conditions.

Congress: The Budget Office of the Non -Supportis Congress publishes an revised estimate of the amount that Donald prevails over a large large -scale tax invoice add to the federal governments of 36.2 ° TN. The announcement comes one day after Elon Musk has mocked the bill as a disgusting abomination.

Five other best stories

1. South Korea The new left -wing president said that his country faced a network tangled with crises overlapping While he was sworn in after a victory in the categorical elections. Lee Jae-Myung has promised to revise what he said to be an obsolete and centralized development model in the fourth Asia economy. Investors reacted very positively to his comments.

2. As for Group AQR Capital Management adopts artificial intelligence and automatic learning techniques for commercial decisions, End of the years of reluctance of one of the historic sets of the sectors. Founder Cliff Asness told FT when you recover from the machine, you are obviously let the data speak more. Read the complete interview.

More news from financial services: Citi has revoked a policy that restricts its transactions with companies that sell firearms.

JPMorgan: The largest bank in the world has hung the responsibilities granted to Marianne Lake, a favorite to succeed Jamie Dimon as managing director.

3. The New Yorks public retirement program planned to strengthen its benefits to foreign markets, Its investment director told the FT. The regime, which manages nearly $ 300 billion in assets for city workers in the city, has invested 10 to 15% in Europe and only 5% in Asia. Steven Meier said that international diversification was an advantage for a portfolio.

4. A bitter struggle against the espionage of alleged corporate involving two of the hottest start-ups of the Silicon Vallées took a new turn yesterday. The $ 12 billion HR software company, Deel, said that the Rippage-Rival had ordered one of its employees to pilot the company's assets by pretending to be a customer, new legal files seen by the FT show.

5. Gaza aid distribution centers will be closed today, The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said a few hours after the local health ministry said that Israeli soldiers had killed more than two dozen Palestinians. The group supported by the United States said it would resume operations tomorrow. More details here.

In relation: Boston Consulting Group put a partner on leave and launched an internal investigation into the overhaul of the United States in Gaza.

Middle East: Israel threatened to retaliate against Syria after the launch of missiles to the country for the first time since the fall of the Assad regime.

Iran: The supreme chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei retaliated to an American proposal on the nuclear program of Teherans.

The great reading

European governments are prepared for negotiations with high issues with US President Donald Trump, who will defense, the economy and the security of the continents. European negotiators are increasingly concerned about the fact that Trump demands concessions in one field in exchange for support in another. Heres how European officials are preparing for the meeting series.

Read too …

Interest rate: Interest rates can have normalized in recent years, but the world does not seem very normal, writes Martin Wolf.

UBS: The Swiss government will expose the long -awaited reforms to the banking capital rules on Friday, and the main part proposal will affect a single company: UBS.

Venezuela: The bond markets report the expectations of a possible agreement between Washington and Caracas, but American officials seem divided, writes the editor of Latin America Michael Stott.

Petrobras: The Brazilian oil company is again at the center of government plans for economic growth and job creation. In this new film, the FT is watching the company's past.

Graphic of the day

The audacity strike of the ukraine daring on a fleet of Russian bombers plotting for 18 months to hide drones in trucks to hit military aerodromes thousands of kilometers from kyiv was largely equaled by the material damage caused. Here is more on the daring operation that left Moscow in shock.

Take a break in the news

The researchers have developed a wireless portable electronic tattoo that considers, in real time, how hard our brain writes, writes Anjana Ahuja. The transparent plaster is stuck on the forehead and follows the brain waves and the eye movements. The development raises questions about who has our neurodata?