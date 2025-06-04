



US President Donald Trump was not informed in advance of Operation Spiderweb, Ukraine's mass drone hit who damaged more than 40 Russian bombers, confirmed the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt on June 3.

The Ukraine Safety Service (SBU) introduced the smuggling of first -person drones (FPV) deeply in Russia to coordinate attacks on four key air bases on June 1. Trump was not informed before the operation, Axios reported shortly after the operation, citing a Ukrainian security official.

During a White House press briefing, Leavitt was asked if Trump had been informed by Ukraine of Operation Spiderweb before the attack.

“He was not,” she said.

The press secretary was also questioned from Trump's point of view on the operation, given his unusual silence on the issue.

“I would like to let the president speak about it himself,” she said, then updated his answer by adding that Trump wants war in Ukraine to end.

“The president does not want to see this prolonged war. He wants this war to stop,” said Leavitt.

Leavitt congratulated Trump's efforts as a peacemaker, despite the continuous refusal of Russia to accept a cease-fire and the climbing of mass attacks against Ukraine. She noted the second round of direct talks in Ukraine-Russia on June 2 in Istanbul as a sign of progress, calling the “inconceivable” meeting and attributing the measure to Trump's intervention.

“(President Trump) remains positive about the progress we see,” said Leavitt.

When Trump has been asked if Trump supports the efforts of the Congress Republicans to impose more severe sanctions against Russia, Leavitt did not respond directly, saying that the legislators would take their indices from the president and trust his commander -in judgment.

“(H) E intelligently kept this as a tool in its toolbox if necessary,” said Leavitt, referring to additional sanctions.

Leavitt also said that US defense officials were examining the implications of US Safety Spiderweb operation and working to ensure that US planes are protected from the risk of internal drone strikes.

Trump can take “executive measures” concerning the issue in the near future, she said.

The Spiderweb operation is not the first time that Ukraine has launched a major attack on Russia without first informing its American counterparts. The New York Times (NYT) reported in March that American officials under former American president Joe Biden had reacted with “surprise” and “anger” when Ukraine sank the Mosvka, the flagship of the Black Sea fleet of Russia.

Operation Spiderweb everything we know about the Ukraines daring attack on the heavy bombers of Russia

Ukraine was jubilant on June 1 while the news filled a superb drone attack targeting the heavy Russian bombers, which simultaneously targeted four air bases, including two thousands of kilometers in Russia. Enemy strategic bombers burn en masse in Russia It is the result of a special operation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kyivindependent.com/trump-didnt-know-about-ukraines-drone-strike-on-russias-warplanes-white-house-confirms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos