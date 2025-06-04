Asim Munnir tried to approach my wife: Imran Khan Slams Pakistan Army Chef | World News





Imran Khan, Pakistans, imprisoned the former Prime Minister, accused the head of the general army Asim being of posting a “vindictive nature”, alleging that Munnir turned against his wife, Bushra Bibi, after being withdrawn from the post of head of inter-service intelligence (ISI) during Khans' mandate.

Marshal Syed Asim Munnir prays after having crown the crown on the monument of martyrs during an honor ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. (AFP)

Imran Khan said that Osim Munnir had tried to approach his wife through intermediaries to discuss the issue.

As Prime Minister, when I removed General Asim with the DG ISI post, he sought to approach my wife Bushra Bibi through intermediaries to discuss the question, Imran Khan published X on Monday.

Khan said his wife categorically refused, saying that she had no involvement in such cases and would not meet him. He is general Asim Munirs Vindictive Nature who is behind Bushra Bibis Unjust incarceration of 14 months and a deplorable inhuman treatment in prison, said Imran Khan.

In addition, Khan said that his wife had been targeted for personal revenge and that even during darker moments in the dictatorship, this never happened. Speaking of accusations against his wife, Khan said: she was accused of having helped and encouraged, an allegation for which no evidence has ever been presented, and she is arrested in one case after another.

He also added that his wife is a private citizen and a housewife without political involvement, whom he has not met in the past four weeks.

According to prison regulations, I had to meet her on June 1, but even this meeting was refused, in total violation of the court orders, Khan, who has been in prison for almost two years, said.

Imran spoke of the events of May 9

Imran Khan also talked about the events of May 9 when the military facilities were targeted by India. He said that events were part of the London plan and that the only goal was to eliminate the greatest political force of the Pakistans, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf.

The appellant a “premedied plan”, he said that many of his party leaders and workers were illegally imprisoned.

Khan also alleged that the anti -terrorist courts and several judges were also involved in this campaign against his party. Adding that they refuse to examine the images of the video surveillance camera, Khan said that no judge had the courage to demand these bands and deliver a verdict according to the proof “.

The cricket player who became a politician also called for the training of a judicial commission to conduct an investigation into the events of May 9 and November 26, 2024. Claiming the judiciary in Pakistan, he called them a shame and that they are not motivated by the justice but by the desire to protect their own jobs and privileges, said Khan.

(With PTI entries)

