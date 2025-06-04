Politics
Trump calls Chinas Xi Jinping extremely difficult to manage as 50pcmetal prices take effect today
Washington, on June 4, Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that it was extremely difficult to conclude an agreement with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping, while the EU claimed his momentum in his own trade talks with Washington even though the American president was doubled the world's rates.
Trumps' latest trade movements came while OECD ministers met in Paris to discuss the prospects of the global economy in the light of an American hard ball approach that has shaken the world markets.
Trumps Balarying Prices on Allies and Opponents set links with business partners and triggered a burst of negotiations to avoid functions.
The White House suggested that the president will speak to Xi this week, which has hoped that they could appease tensions and accelerate a trade agreement between the two biggest economies in the world.
However, early Wednesday, Trump seemed to alleviate hopes for a quick agreement.
I like President XI of China, I always have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement !!! He posted on his social platform Truth.
Asked about the remarks at a regular press conference, the spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, said: the principles and the position of the Chinese parties on the development of Sino-American relations are consistent.
China was the main target of Trumps April Tariff Blitz, struck by 145% samples from its goods and triggering 125% tariffs on American products.
The two parties agreed to temporarily defuse in May, after Trump delayed most of the scanning measures on other countries until July 9.
Its latest remarks occurred a few hours after its aluminum and steel tolls were doubled by 25% to 50%, increasing temperatures with various partners while exempting Britain from the higher tax.
The US trade representative, Jamieson Greer, had discussions with the EU trade commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Organization for Cooperation and Economic Development (OECD), a group of 38 countries in the mainly developed countries.
With the EU of 27 countries faced with the threat of prices of 50% on its goods which take effect next month, Sefcovic said that it had had a productive and constructive discussion with Greer.
Advanced in the right direction at the rate and remained in close contact to maintain the momentum, wrote Sefcovic on the social media platform X.
The EU had warned last month that doubled the metal prices would undermine efforts to find a negotiated solution.
Steel prices
The OECD reduced its forecast for global economic growth on Tuesday, blaming Trumps Tariff Blitz for demotion.
We must offer negotiated solutions as quickly as possible, because the time is exhausted, warned the German Minister of the economy Katherina Reiche.
The French Minister of Commerce Laurent Saint-Martin said: we must keep our cool and always show that the introduction of these prices is in no way.
Canada, the largest supplier of metals in the United States, described the prices of illegal and unjustified Trumps.
After discussions between the British trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Greer on Tuesday, London said that imports from the United Kingdom would remain 25% for the moment. The two parties had to exercise tasks and quotas in accordance with the terms of a recently signed commercial pact.
Was happy that, following our agreement with the United States, UK Steel was not subject to these additional prices, a spokesman for the British government said.
The group of seven advanced economies of Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States were to organize separate talks on Wednesday.
Mexico will request an exemption from the higher rate, said the Minister of the Economy, Marcelo Ebrard, arguing that he was unfair because the United States exports more steel to its southern neighbor.
This has no sense to put a price on a product in which you have a surplus, said Ebrard.mexico is very vulnerable to Trump's trade wars because 80% of its exports go to the United States, its main partner.
While some of the most radical trumps face legal challenges, they have been authorized to remain in place for the moment because a call process takes place.
The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Tuesday that the Trump administration had sent letters to the governments pushing offers on Wednesday on July 9. AFP
