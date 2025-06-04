The latest news from the slander of the Jokowi diploma in the metropolitan police of Jakarta





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Metropolitan regional police of Jakarta (Polda Metro Jaya) revealed the latest news in the indictment degree False former president Joko Widodo. Public Relations Chief Polda Metro Jaya The main commissioner ADE Ary Syam Indradi said that the case report was still in depth, because it was necessary to discover the case which was under the spotlight in the latter times.

“This process of deepening requires time, precision, precision, so that the investigation team continues to bring together facts to obtain a complete and complete story that confirmed to all parties,” Ade Ary told Jakarta on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

He mentioned that the results of the investigation into the Directorate of the General Police of the Criminal Investigation Police, who declared Jokowi diploma Obviously original, it will be the equipment for the analysis of the metropolitan police of Jakarta. The results will allocate the management of the slander reports and defamation in the event of accusations of false diploma of Jokowi.

“Because the events manipulated in the metropolitan police of Jakarta have been alleged defamations organized in the penal code and the ite law,” he said.

Ade Ary explained that the objective of the current survey and the collection of facts concerns the declaration of a certain number of parties on social networks which contained slander and defamation Jokowi. The declaration accused the diploma and the thesis with Jokowi's approval sheet was false.

“This is what is explored, whether the declaration made by several parties according to the facts or not, the accusation is in accordance with the facts or not, of course, things related to this event are part of the exploration,” he said.

Previously, the metropolitan police of Jakarta confirmed the investigation process of the Jokowi report on several people who accused his false diploma of presenting themselves. The report was managed by the state security sub-directorate to the general criminal investigation.

“The investigation process of the police report managed by the Kamneg sub-admission is still underway,” said Ade Ary on Friday, May 23, 2025. So far, Metro Jaya police investigators have examined at least 29 witnesses. The latest witnesses examined are the digital medical-legal experts Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar on May 26, 2025.

After the exam, Rismon said that he had received a total of 97 questions on the exam. According to him, the investigator asked for a number of things on the scientific method he used to study the Jokowi S1 diploma sheet. “But there are a number of questions that I am not happy to answer, because it is linked to technical questions,” said Rismon Sianipar.

Besides Rismon, on Wednesday, May 14, police planned an examination of four witnesses. They introduce us, RF, MBS and Ktr. As for those who respond to calls from the metropolitan police in Jakarta are Rizal Fadillah, Mikhael Benyamin Sinaga and Kurnia Tri Royani. Meanwhile, the former president of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Abraham Samad was absent.

On Thursday, May 15, 2025, investigators called hospitals, TT and ES. The initials are known as Roy Suryo, Tifauzia Tyassuma and Egi Sudjana. Roy and Tifauzia or Dr. Tifa were present to answer the call of the metropolitan police of Jakarta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.tempo.co/read/2014233/kabar-terbaru-kasus-fitnah-ijazah-jokowi-di-polda-metro-jaya%3Futm_source%3DDigital%2520Marketing%26utm_medium%3DBabe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos