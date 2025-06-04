Result of the game IPL yesterday: Who won the IPL 2025 crown last night, RCB or PBKS? The Narendra Modi stadium welcomes one for history books





IPL 2025 wrapped itself spectacular after weeks of high octane cricket, biting finishes and unforgettable individual performance. The long -awaited final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad saw the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) compete with the kings of Punjab (PBKS) in a match that had fans on the edge of their seats. The two teams continued history, the Punjab dreamed of their very first title, and RCB aimed at ending an 18 -year -old drought. What followed was a grand finale worthy of the media threw, with high emotions and each ball swallowing the momentum. The fans were treated to a high pressure game where each ball mattered. Who won the IPL match yesterday? Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025 final by 6 points against the kings of Punjab. The tight match went to the final, making it a biting finish. With this victory, RCB finally raised its first IPL trophy. Yesterday's score Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 190/9 in 20 Overs

The best scorers:

Virat Kohli 43 (35) Live events Rajat Patidar 26 (16)

Top Pbks Bollers:

Arshdeep Singh 4 Overs, 40 races, 3 counters

Kyle Jamieson 4 Overs, 48 ​​points, 3 counters

Punjab Kings: 184/7 in 20 Overs

The best scorers:

Shashank Singh 61 * (30)

Josh Inglis 39 (23) Top RCB Bowlers:

Krunal Pandya 4 Overs, 17 points, 2 counters

Bhuvnehwar Kumar 4 Overs, 38 points, 2 counters Man Krunal Pandya Krunal was the hero with the ball, taking 2 important counters for only 17 points in 4 overs. His calm and intelligent bowling in the middle of the middle made a big difference in such a tight match. Most races in the match Shashank Singh 61 (30) *

Even if the Punjab did not win, Shashank played a shiny blow. His unbeaten 61 gave real PBKS hope in the prosecution, showing a large pressure competence. Most counters in the match

Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson 3 See you each The two pacers did a good job for punjab, picking up key counters and keeping the RCB under pressure throughout their sleeves. Most of the six in the match

Shashank Singh 6 Sixes The punjab striker hit the most than six in the match, showing powerful strikes and making a miracle for his team.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/sports/yesterdays-ipl-match-result-who-won-ipl-2025-crown-last-night-rcb-or-pbks-narendra-modi-stadium-hosts-one-for-the-history-books/articleshow/121609813.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos