Imran Khans, the ex-wife Avantika says that she could never poison their daughter against him: trying to damage their relationship will hurt her | Bollywood News





The Imran Khan actor became an instant heart when he made his debut in the production of Aamir Khan, Jaane you Ya Jaane Na (2008). During his career of his nascent stadium and the releases of films began to become sparse, the actor addressed a lot what everything has happened in the countries. Avantika talked about her relationship with Imran in detail and how divorce has changed the trajectory of their lives as well as that of their daughter.

In an appearance on the Youtube channel of Nayandeep Rakhsit, Avantika shared his state of mind from her divorce and how the separation affected their daughter, who was only 5 years old at the time. She said, “When we said to Imara for the first time that I and Imran were not going to marry us anymore, the first question that had made her head was whether she was going to lose her parents. Fortunately, there were examples in my own family to show her that no one could replace these people.”

Read also: Virat Kohli on the way he organically accepted Anushka Sharmas' parents as hers, calls his father without fear: we are like friends

The story continues below this announcement

She recognized that “it is a bit difficult for children to accept someone new in the life of their parents” and how each child has a certain preconceived idea of ​​what a family is supposed to look like. While she admitted that it was certainly a task for her daughter to agree with everything, she finally came. She shared that they could now joke that Avantika gets a new boyfriend and shared laughing: “We are kidding on this subject now, and I will ask her if I should have a new boyfriend or not?” She tells me that there is no need and it's perfect, just the two of us.

When asked if she had never left her personal feelings to Imran start parenting and if she ever thought or tried to distribute Imara, Avantika denied such an action and credited her own childhood for more clarity on this subject. She said: “I did not have a very good relationship with my father in my first years, and I was very clear from the start that I did not want this for my child. If you decide to poison your child … It is because you are bitter and you have some feelings. I wanted her to have a very good relationship with him, and that I try to damage her who will finally hurt her.”

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were married for 8 years and welcomed their Imara daughter in 2014 before finalizing their divorce in 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/imran-khan-ex-wife-avantika-could-not-poison-daughter-against-him-will-hurt-her-10047888/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos