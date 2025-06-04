Trump awakened the Xi Jinping of China is “extremely difficult to conclude an agreement with” while commercial conferences stall





President Trump made a leap against Xi Jinping in a social media position at the end of the evening before his planned call, complaining that the Chinese chief is “extremely difficult to conclude an agreement” as commercial talks. “I like President XI of China, I always have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement !!!” Asset written in a social truth Post at 2:17 am Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if Trump's attack on XI was in response to any recent interaction with China or by general frustration of the Beijing approach to trade. President Trump said Chinese chief Xi Jinping is a difficult negotiation partner. AP The excavation of Trump at XI intervenes in the midst of Washington's accusations that China referred to the framework agreement concluded in Geneva last month that Beijing denies. The transaction plan has risen to a 90-day truce and called on the United States to reduce its rate rate up to 145% to 30% on most Chinese products, while China would reduce its rate from 125% to 10%. But the Trump administration believes that China has made “slow movements” to soften rare earth exports. China has accused the United States of having undervalued the spirit of the agreement by tightening export restrictions on the main chemicals, increasing restrictions on the sale of semiconductor design software to China, by putting new warnings on Huawei chips and by revealing visas for its students. “The fact that they retain some of the products they have agreed to release during our agreement is perhaps a problem in the Chinese system, maybe it is intentional,” the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent de CBS on Sunday. “We will see after the president speaks with the president of the party.” The president had raged against China for these concerns on May 30, declaring that Beijing was in “serious economic danger”, while adding: “So much to be Mr. Nice Guy”. The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, acknowledged that commercial discussions with China have struck the hooks. AFP via Getty Images Trump and Xi should speak on Friday, and the president spoke with emotion of his Beijing counterpart in the past. “He [Xi] Control 1.4 billion people with an iron fist. I mean, it's a brilliant guy, whether you like it or not, “Trump told Podcast Titan Joe Rogan last year, thinking that journalists” go crazy “when he says. Trump has jostled to considerably revise American trade relations. Since its entry into office, it has imposed prices of 25% on cars, aluminum, steel and imports from Canada and Mexico which do not comply with the American free trade agreement in Mexico-Canada 2020. President Trump had worked to renegotiate the trade with XI during his first administration. AFP via Getty Images Trump and Xi are expected to speak on Friday. AFP via Getty Images The Trump administration also imposed a reference rate of 10% on all imports. On April 2, Trump deployed the prices of the “Liberation Day” featuring personalized prices against almost all the countries on the planet. A few days later, he took a break and allowed his team to conclude lightning agreements with the countries by July 8. The White House gave other nations a period of Wednesday to give its best offer on commercial talks while the deliberations continue to take place.

