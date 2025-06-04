Police call precision to discover the case of fake Jokowi diploma accusations





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Polda Metro Jaya said that an investigation linked to false diploma accusations against former president Joko Widodo was still in the deepening stadium. The chief of the police commissioner of the police in the metro region Jaya, Ade Ary Syam Indradi, said that it takes precision in the discovery of the case.

“This deepening process requires time, accuracy, accuracy, so the investigation team still continues to gather facts to get a complete and complete story that has confirmed from all parts,” Said Ade Ary Syam Indradi at The Metro Jaya Police Directorate of Criminal Investigation Building, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 quoted from Between. Baca: Is it true that the prosecutor's office aims at Nadim in the corruption of laptops Previously, the Directorate of the General Police of the Criminal Investigations had confirmed that the Jokowi undergraduate diploma of the Faculty of Forestry of Gadjah Mada University was original. Ade Ary also mentioned that the results would affect the management of the investigation into the report which took place in the metropolitan police of Jakarta. “Things linked to this event are surely part of exploration,” he said.

According to Ade Ary, the main object in this case is a declaration of a certain number of parties on social networks which have accused the diploma and the thesis of Jokowi. Consequently, investigators must explore whether declarations and accusations are in accordance with the facts or not. The objective is to identify alleged slander and defamation in the press release.

“Because the events manipulated in the metro police are presumed to be defamation organized in the penal code and the ite law,” he said.

The metropolitan police of Jakarta had previously ensured that the investigation process on the slander report and the defamation of cases of false diploma accusations still worked. The report was managed by the state security sub-directorate to the general criminal investigation.

“The investigation process of the police report managed by the Kamneg sub-admission is still underway,” said Ade Ary on Friday, May 23, 2025. At least 30 witnesses were requested by the metropolitan police of Jakarta concerning the Jokowi report.

Some time ago, the digital forensic expert Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar made the appeal of the metropolitan police of Jakarta to undergo an exam as a witness in the case of the false diploma Joko Widodo. The examination took place on Monday May 26, 2025 in the morning around 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. WIB at the Jakarta metropolitan police building.

At the start of the media, Rismon claimed to obtain a total of 97 questions on the exam. According to him, the investigator asked for a number of things related to the scientific method he used to study the Jokowi S1 diploma sheet.

The leaf, he said, was something he had directly from Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and the framework of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Dian Sandi. “But there are a number of questions that I am not happy to answer, because it is linked to technical questions,” said Rismon Sianipar.

Meanwhile, the criminal investigation unit declared the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma after having carried out a laboratory test on the original diploma document submitted by the father of the vice-president. The test was carried out with a comparison sample in the form of a diploma of three of Jokowi colleagues during the Conference at the Faculty of Forestry UGM.

The test includes paper materials, paper safety, printing techniques, ink of handwriting, stamp stamps and the signature of the dean and the chancellor at the time. Consequently, the Jokowi diploma which has become evidence with a diploma which has become a comparison has been declared identical.

“From this study, the evidence and the comparison are identical or come from the same product,” said the director of the Brigadier of Tipidum Bareskrim Polri, Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, at a press conference in the criminal investigation unit, Jakarta, Thursday, May 22, 2025, as indicated Between.

Ival Ivani – And Prophet Azzahra Contribute to the drafting of this article

