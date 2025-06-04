



Avantika Malik, the ex-wife of Imran Khan, has openly discussed the emotional challenges of their divorce and its impact on their daughter, Imara. She prioritized the maintenance of a loving link between Imara and her father, learning from her own experiences to avoid repeating past errors. Avantika stressed that the Imara shield of all negativity was crucial for her well-being. When relationships change, the greatest impact is often felt by children taken between the two. Avantika Malik, ex-wife of actor Imran Khan, recently opened on navigation on the emotional challenges of divorce while prioritizing the well-being of their daughter Imara. Despite their separation, Avantika is committed to preserving a loving link between the father and the daughter knowing that any attempt to be between them would only cause pain. During the Nayandeep Youtube channel, Avantika spoke with the emotional challenges during her divorce and how it affected their young daughter, Imara. She shared that when they explained the separation for the first time to Imara, the immediate fear of the child lost both parents. Fortunately, Avantika was able to reassure her by relying on examples of her own family, helping Imara understand that her parents would always be there for her. Avantika admitted that it can be difficult for children to accept new people in the life of their parents, because they have often set ideas from the family. Although her daughter had taken time to reconcile with the changes, Imara finally adapted. Now, they even joke on Avantika dating again, Imara insisting with playful that their little family of two is simply perfect. Over time, she grew up to understand that her parents can have other partners and have accepted this reality with maturity. When asked if her personal feelings for Imran have already affected her parenting or if she tried to distribute their daughter Imara from him, Avantika firmly denied her. She credited her own difficult relationship with her father for giving her her clarity. She was determined not to repeat the same mistakes and understood that wearing bitterness or resentment would only harm her child. Avantika wanted Imara to have a healthy and loving relationship with her father, knowing that any attempt to damage this would harm their daughter the most. Imran Khan and Avantika Malik have been getting married for eight years and would have a girl, Imara, born in 2014. The couple finalized their divorce in 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/avantika-malik-on-why-shell-never-turn-daughter-imara-against-ex-husband-imran-khan-trying-to-damage-their-relationship-will-hurt-her/articleshow/121626036.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

