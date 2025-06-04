Donald Trump obtains a legal victory over the Democrats





A federal judge rejected a trial of the Democratic Party which declared that one of the executive orders of President Donald Trump compromised the independence of the Federal Electoral Commission (FEC).

Why it matters

On his return to the post on January 20, Trump signed a burst of decrees, delivering 89 by March 14. Critics have described many orders as an abuse of power, arousing prosecution which have questioned their legality.

The case highlights the current tension between the approach of the White House in the executive power and the concerns of criticism that federal agencies could lose their independence.

What to know

The American district judge Amir Ali judged on Tuesday that the Democrats had not proven that the decree “ensuring the responsibility of all the agencies” of Trump would affect independence, saying that the case was too speculative to deserve an emergency intervention.

Ali, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, said that he had made the decision because the FEC had not received any instruction from the White House to change his practices and had committed to remain independent.

The National Democratic Committee, the Democratic senatorial campaign committee and the campaign committee of the Democrat Congress filed their trial in February after Trump published an executive decree requesting greater control over the agencies that had previously worked with significant independence from the White House.

“This is the policy of executive power to ensure presidential supervision and control of the entire executive power,” said the order.

President Donald Trump outside the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30. President Donald Trump outside the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

The FEC, as one of the numerous regulatory agencies, has exerted “a substantial executive authority without sufficient responsibility towards the president and by him, to the American people,” said the order.

The Attorney General Pam Bondi and the President's lawyers insisted that they did not intend to try to change the way the FEC interpreted the federal law.

Ali said Democrats should “indicate a concrete basis for [the] Conclusion “that the independence of the FEC had been affected.

“The doors of this court are open to the parties if the modified circumstances show an action or an impact concretely on the independence of the FEC or its commissioners,” he added.

What people say

President Donald Trump said in his executive decree of February 18: “For the federal government to be really responsible before the American people, officials who exercise a vast executive power must be supervised and controlled by the elected president of the people.”

The group of democratic organizations declared in the initial file on February 28: “DNC, DSCC and DCCC are also based on FEC impartial advice for practically everything they do – solicitation of contributions, carrying out expenses and other beginnings, the coordination of campaign activities and the report to the Commission.”

What happens next

Ali clearly said that Democrats can return to court if they can prove their case to the independence of the FEC. It remains to be seen if they will try to do so.

