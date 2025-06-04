Jokowi reported the initials K to the metro police, Kurnia Tri: It's me! : National Okezone

Jokowi reported the initials K to the metro police, Kurnia Tri: It's me!

Jakarta – Kurnia Tri Royani as a lawyer said he was the initials K reported by the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. The report is linked to a case of alleged defamation and slander Jokowi's false diploma.

In addition to the initials K, there are four other known initials, namely Rizal Fadilah, Tifauzia Tyassuma (Dr Tifa), Rismon Sianipar and Roy Suryo.

“The initials K is me,” said Kurnia sorting in an expressed people event entitled “Jokowi Diploma Open Case, can? Which was broadcast on Inewstv, quoted Wednesday (6/6/2025).

Kurnia also evacuated her disappointment because he became the reported party even if he was a lawyer. According to him, as a lawyer, he was protected by the law of lawyer number 18 of 2003, article 16 and article 5.

“Automatically, when Mr. Jokowi reports, he will certainly listen to the advice and advice of the lawyer like that. Well, the lawyer should think that we are doing our functions. Why are we reported?”, He said.

He also considered that his report was inseparable from the public complaint published by the team of buyers of Ulama and activists (TPUA) linked to allegations Jokowi's false diploma.

“So this is the case, we are the journalist of Dumas in Barreskrim. I am TPUA, I am the general treasurer of TPUA,” he concluded.