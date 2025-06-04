In its relatively short period of independence, the Republic of Armenia and its citizens have never lived in peace. Since 1993, its western border has been closed, while Ankara has manipulated a variety of problems to appear as a civilized neighbor while doing everything in its power to weaken the Armenian state. For Armenians, the term prerequisites reflects the duplicity behavior of their Turkish neighbors, who arouse the promise of peace to unilaterally launch new sets of requests.

For years, Turkey has maintained diplomatic dialogue on standardization with Armenia on support for life, conditioning any progress of peace with Azerbaijan. Initially, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded that the artsakh conflict be resolved in Azerbaijans before any standardization agreement, such as diplomatic relations or an open border, could be implemented. When the artsakh problem degenerated into international crimes and genocide committed by Azerbaijan, Turkey has changed its requirements to include the signature of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

For its part, Azerbaijan has published its own set of prerequisites, despite the public statements of the two parties claiming that the text and the content of a peace treaty were agreed. The document in question is less a complete peace treaty and more a general directive which includes the concessions of Armenia. It refers to mutual respect for each expression of the territorial integrity of countries which has become the new fashionable word in diplomatic circles. But these words sound hollow when the process of demarcation and delimitation remains at its beginnings, and Azerbaijan continues to illegally occupy 200 square kilometers of sovereign Armenian territory.

I wait for Aliyev's genocidal regime to announce that the occupied lands are in the definition of territorial integrity in Azerbaijans. What can be expected of an individual who pronounces the need for territorial integrity while refusing to engage in internationally recognized borders established in 1991?

The peace treaty also includes a clause to remove current and future international proceedings. This benefits disproportionately to Azerbaijan, because it is the clear aggressor in this conflict. The legal allegations of Azerbaijans against Armenia generally lacked merit, while Armenia has focused on violations of international law, such as human rights violations, illegal blockages and military aggression.

Another provision talks about the elimination or prevention of third -party forces along the border. Under significant pressure, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the demarcation process continues, third forces like the European Union surveillance mission will become useless. In theory, that is to say that the two parties respect territorial integrity and accept a mutually defined border. However, Armenia does not negotiate with a diplomatic party in good faith in Azerbaijan. The real agreed content is very modest, and for the time spent on this process, there are only a few areas of the agreement, intentionally vague by Azerbaijan.

What is territorial integrity? Azerbaijan insisted that Artsakh is an integral part of its territory for decades, but the truth suggests the opposite. All the parties included by President Ilham declared Aliyevguularly that the military options were unacceptable. However, this commitment was betrayed, while Azerbaijan has unilaterally resorted to military force, changing its campaign into a genocidal policy: the murder of civilians, famine, blockages and mass expulsion.

Aliyev talks about territorial integrity while regularly referring to large parts of Armenia as western Azerbaijan. He is not interested in peace, because the pretext of war allows his strategic intentions. Armenia, for its part, recognizes that the peace treaty is not balanced, but what could they be expected after the military defeat and the indifference of international communities?

After the wars of 2020 and 2023 and the ambivalence expressed of Russia and the Western democracies, the Armedia had no choice but to find ways to prevent new military incursions. Armenia has been the coherent party promoting regional peace. Their campaign has drawn the attention of regional and global powers, which have no interest in seeing another regional fire in the brushes intensifying. Pashinyan considers peace as the only option for Armenia. Aliyev plays long but considers peace as contrary to his needs. Western democracies, on the other hand, see regional conflicts as a threat to economic development. In the end, instability is not good for business.

Recently, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio do Strong public declarations concerning the American position. Beyond the standard comments on the support of the peace process, he underlined the American efforts to prevent an Azerbaijani invasion and to negotiate an agreement that would avoid conflicts. He also raised the release of Armenian prisoners as a critical condition for peace. Rubio clearly said the United States expects the two parties to sign the peace document.

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has obtained similar positions from France, Germany, Great Britain and other EU nations. A recent thaw of Armenia-Russia relations also led to a stronger pro-Pas position of the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov. Iran, while maintaining a balanced position, has been farm By opposing any Azerbaijanis corridor through a sovereign Armenian territory in Syunik. The American position articulated by Rubio is significant, since the Washingtons lasted an influence on Azerbaijan. Frances' position is similar, but its relations with Azerbaijan are tense. The value of these declarations lies in OMS in Azerbaijan. While the impasse on the signature continues, the influence of the United States with Turkey can be important.

If Rubio made these publicly strong statements, we can only imagine what has been said in private in Azerbaijan through diplomatic channels. This process was difficult for Armenia, but has produced the credibility of capital with important parties. Most democracies have considered Armenia as the weakest party in this conflict, but respect them for having taken the high road towards Azerbaijans rhetoric. For major powers like the United States, this conflict is seen through global dynamics. For Armenians, it is a personal affair, but we must understand the language of international diplomacy.

Two emerging global developments can have an impact on the position of the Armenia. First, the war in Ukraine continues, but it is reasonable to assume that the end of the conflict is on the horizon. Anticipating this direction, Russia began the process of restoring its influence in the region. With the end of the war, the Trump administration could alleviate devastating sanctions against Russia in order to influence them against a Chinese coalition. Trump considers China as the greatest threat and considers Russia as a European problem. The question remains: will the renewal of American-Russia engagement benefit Armenia or the fracture of the East-West?

The second world dynamic is nuclear negotiations with Iran. Armenia enjoys a respectful relationship with its southern neighbor, but these relations are limited by Western sanctions. If the current American administration succeeds in limiting Irans' nuclear ambitions, we could expect the lifting of certain sanctions in return. With the tensions between Iran and the Reduced West, will Armenia establish a stronger alliance with Iran? With the diminished nuclear threat and the proxy groups reduced to capacity, how will the Israeli-Azerbaijani alliance be modified? Israel uses the relationship to exchange military weapons and energy information, but in a changing world, new sources could emerge.

Despite its energy blackmail, Azerbaijan isolated itself from the West. Relations with Europe are poor and Russia is not in a hurry to help Turkey extend its influence in the South Caucasus. These global and regional dynamics may have created an opportunity for Armenia to spend part of its diplomatic capital gained and balance dialogue with Azerbaijan. It is clear for France, the United States and even Russia that Azerbaijan is the obstacle to peace.

Armenia has declared its will to immediately sign the treaty. Azerbaijan, with its insatiable appetite to destroy Armenia, responded with prerequisites, such as changes to the constitution of armenias. Aliyev understands that in a democracy, changes like this require several layers of approval and a public referendum. It implemented on the slow or even rejected process, it can therefore portray Armenia as not very cooperative.

The international community includes Aliyev Games. The United States, through secretary Rubio, clearly said that the release of prisoners owned by Baku is essential to a peace agreement. This is perhaps the time for Armenia to insist on this revival only as a moral imperative, but as a measure of strengthening the confidence sustained by key world powers. He follows the logic that countries with diplomatic relations should not be held.

Finally, such a decision would strengthen morale in Armenia and may offer more support for the home peace process. The only possible reason not to offer this request would be if it destroyed the peace process, but there are few reasons to believe it. Azerbaijan is on the defensive. Armenia has painfully acquired its credibility with important actors, and the moment may be fair to exchange part of this diplomatic capital for questions of critical importance.