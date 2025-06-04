China plots the giant Airbus Order like Xi Jinping Cosies to Brussels





China establishes plans to order hundreds of Airbus planes while Xi Jinping seeks to build closer links with Europe. Beijing is in talks with the European aerospace giant to command up to 500 jets in the context of the trade war with the United States. If it is finished, the order could be announced at a summit in the Chinese capital next month when Xi will welcome Friedrich Merz, the new German Chancellor, and Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, as Bloomberg reported for the first time. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and Antonio Costa, head of the EU council, should also attend in a sign of the increased will of the desire to forge a closer relationship with China. It occurs in the middle of increased trade tensions between China and the United States, Beijing recently prohibiting its airlines from buying jets in Boeing. This followed Donald Trump's decision to impose aggressive prices on China. The potential agreement of 500 places between China and Airbus would extend additional pressure on Boeing, who fought to rebuild its reputation after one of its doors exploded last year. Chinas C919, a rival of the 737 developed by the local aircraft manufacturer Comac, won only a handful of export offers – Getty Images / AFP The proposed agreement would be one of the largest orders of commercial aircraft. The current file is held by Indian Airline Indigo, which ordered 500 Airbus aircraft in 2023. It would probably also be the largest command in Chinas, exceeding $ 37 billion (27 billion) spent on 300 Airbus planes three years ago. The agreement highlights Chinas which persists in dependence on imported planes despite its attempts to build its own aerospace industry. The C919, a rival of the 737 developed by the local airplane manufacturer Comac, won only a handful of export transactions. Boeing has what he calls a completion and delivery center in China, but no real production line. This contrasts with Airbus, which operates two final mounting lines for narrow body aircraft in the city of Tianjin, 70 miles from Beijing. China has long sought to limit its business with Boeing, becoming in particular the first country in the world to found its 737 Max planes following two fatal accidents involving jets in 2019. It was also one of the last to allow the plane to enter the service, which led certain Chinese airlines to abandon orders. Airbus refused to comment. Expand your horizons with award -winning British journalism. Try the telegraph for free for 1 month with unlimited access to our award -winning website, our exclusive application, money saving offers and more.

