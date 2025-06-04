RCB Victory Parade | Happy: PM Modé Condoles Loss of life to life in Bengaluru Stampede | India News





After at least 11 people were killed in a jostling near the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru during the victory of the victory of Royal Challengers Bengalurus in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the grief about the tragedy and described it as “tear”. The accident in Bengaluru is absolutely heartbreaking. During this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for those who are injured to have a rapid recovery, said the Prime Minister's office in an article on X. The accident in Bengaluru is absolutely heartbreaking. During this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a quick recovery: PM @Narendramodi PMO India (@pmoidia) June 4, 2025 The Stampede broke out around 4:45 p.m. when more than 15 people, including a woman, fell on the ground in the rush towards the crowd outside Porte 1 of the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru before the celebration. The RCB, which won the IPL final against the kings of Punjab in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, was to celebrate its victory in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The team arrived at HAL airport on a special flight Wednesday afternoon. As expected, a congratulations program took place in Vidhana Soudha, the chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, present. Later, the team was to participate in a victory parade on an open bus. Thousands of fans gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha as well as outside the Chinnaswamy stadium. The story continues below this announcement The Karnataka Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, also expressed shocks and condolences granted to families. “Deeply shocked by the tragic losses in the stampede during the RCB victory celebrations near the Chinnaswamy stadium. A moment of joy has been overshadowed by pain. I extend my deepest condolences to bereaved families and I want rapid recovery to the wounded,” he said in a position on X. Deeply shocked by the tragic loss of life in the Stampede during the RCB victory celebrations near the Chinnaswamy stadium. A moment of joy was overshadowed by sorrow. I bring my biggest condolences to bereaved families and I want rapid recovery to the injured. Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) June 4, 2025 Siddaramaiah also said that if a victory parade was avoided as a precaution, the rise of the crowd near the stadium has always led to the tragedy. “Precautionary measures have been taken by not allowing a victory parade, but the overvoltage of the crowd near the stadium led to this tragedy. I exhort everyone to always prioritize security above the excitation, celebration or fervor of the crowd,” he said.

