



Trump asks the Supreme Court to open the way to the federal levels of workforce

President Donald Trumps The Administration renewed his request to the Supreme Court on Monday to open the way to plans to reduce the federal workforce, while …

Mark Sherman

June 3, 2025 19:43

2 min read

Washington President (AP), Donald Trumps, renewed his request to the Supreme Court on Monday to open the way to plans to reduce the federal workforce, while a trial brought by unions and labor cities.

The High Court file intervened after a court of appeal refused to freeze a judges -based California judges prohibiting the cuts, which were led by the government's ministry of efficiency.

By a 2-1 vote, a panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals American revealed that reducing effects could have wider effects, especially on the food security system of nations and health care for veterans.

In his decision last month, the American district judge Susan Illston noted that the Trump administration needs approval from the congress to make large-scale reductions on the federal labor.

The administration initially asked the judges to intervene last month, but withdrew its appeal for technical and legal reasons. The last file is one in a series of emergency calls, saying that federal judges had exceeded their authority.

Illston's order is based on the indefensible premise that the president needs an explicit statutory authorization of the congress to exercise his main authority in article II to monitor the decisions of the internal staff of the executive power, “wrote General D. John Sauer in the new appeal.

Trump has repeatedly said that the voters had given him the mandate to redo the federal government, and he hit the billionaire Ally Elon Musk to carry out the accusation through Doge. Musk left his role last week.

Tens of thousands of federal workers have been dismissed, left their jobs via deferred resignation programs or were put on leave. There is no official figure for job cuts, but at least 75,000 federal employees have taken a deferred resignation, and thousands of probationary workers have already been released.

The order of Illlstons orders numerous federal agencies to stop acting on the executive decree of presidents signed in February and a subsequent memo issued by Doge and the staff management office. Illston was appointed by former Democratic President Bill Clinton.

Among the agencies affected by the order are the departments of agriculture, energy, work, interior, state, treasure and veterans. It also applies to the National Science Foundation, Small Business Association, Social Security Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Supreme Court has established a deadline for next Monday for a response from unions and cities, notably Baltimore, Chicago and San Francisco.

Some of the unions and non -profit groups are also complainants in another trial before a San Francisco judge contesting the mass layoffs of probation workers. In this case, judge William Alsup ordered the government in March to reintegrate these workers, but the United States Supreme Court later blocked its order.

