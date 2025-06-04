



The Republicans said they saved Medicaid waste, fraud and abuse with massive cuts.

President Donald Trump discreetly commissioned the sentence of a leader of Florida Health Care found guilty of having directed a Medicare fraud program to pilot $ 205 million in the program by false means, even if the GOP claims that their massive cups in Medicare, Medicaid and other programs aim to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse.

Last Wednesday, Trump granted leniency to two dozen people, including Lawrence Duran, who was sentenced in 2011 for frauding medication and money laundering, among other accusations. Duran, which had a mental health care company with seven locations across Florida, and his girlfriend received $ 87 million in the program.

As the Miami Herald pointed out, it was, at the time, the largest drug fraud program linked to history therapy, with hundreds of thousands of false claims. Duran was sentenced to 50 years in prison and him and other employees were ordered to pay $ 87 million on return.

Trump commissioned the condemnation of Durans and wrote in his leniency order that Duran would not be subject to any other fine [or] The restitution linked to his case.

The switching is striking because officials of the Trump administration and the main Republican leaders spent weeks saying that the reconciliation bill which could launch tens of millions of people from Medicaid, Medicare and other advantages are in fact aiming to prevent American taxpayers from paying fraud in the program.

Mike Johnson said that the alarming people on the Medicaid cuts complain.

GOPs claim that they target fraud in their proposed cuts have always been questionable at best, and a lie outright in most contexts. Some have even falsely insisted that their changes to Medicaid are not cut.

But the experts said that their policies had little to do with the elimination of fraud or waste, and rather aim to launch people from the vital advantages. (Although the GOP has merged around Medicaid discussion points, the Congressional Budget Office has estimated that Medicare will also see $ 500 billion in reductions under the reconciliation bill.)

In this vein, Trumps commutation may be another show that the GOP has little interest in saving the Americans from those who aim to defraud the programs funded by taxpayers.

Switching is in accordance with the Pardoning Trumps model of people found guilty of white collar crimes, including many people found guilty of the main fraud diets. The objective, analysts said, is apparently to aggravate the criminal legal system with two levels that disproportionately targets non-white, poor and left.

This article is under the Creative Commons license (CC by-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish the terms of the license.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://truthout.org/articles/trump-grants-clemency-to-executive-who-orchestrated-205m-medicare-fraud-scheme/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

