PM Modé Condoles Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy, pray for rapid recovery of the injured | Latest news from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow about the stampede in Bengaluru, an absolutely heartbreaking appellant and offered condolences to those who have lost dear beings. He also wanted rapid recovery for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow on the jostling in Bengaluru (PMO file)

The accident in Bengaluru is absolutely heartbreaking. During this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for those who are injured to have rapid recovery, said the PMO in a post on X.

A celebration gathering outside the Bengalurus M Chinnaswamy stadium became tragic on Wednesday while a stampede won ten lives and left several other injured.

Thousands of supporters of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had gathered to celebrate the title of Maiden IPL of the teams, but the swollen crowd led to a disorder on several entry points.

Police Lathi-load RCB fans like crowd spirals

With the uncontrollable situation, the police resorted to a charge to disperse the masses. The injured were transported urgently to Bowring hospital for medical care.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had organized a major congratulation event inside Minnaswamy Stadium to honor the RCB team after their historic IPL victory in Ahmedabad.

However, the celebration took a dangerous turn while massive crowds, many of which without valid pass, overwhelmed the place. Witnesses have described chaotic scenes of climbing fans on the walls and fences in a frantic attempt to enter and have a glimpse of the players.

Speaking on the stampede, Mahesh, who claimed to be an eyewitness, many people told Ani, many people had come to see Virat Kohli and the RCB team. Many girls have tried to enter Minnaswamy Stadium by pushing the door. I saw three daughters fall, but no one saved them. The police were also powerless because of the large crowd.

The president of Karnataka BJP by Vijayendre blamed the government of the State for the jostling during the celebrations of the RCB victory, citing the lack of preparation and security measures.

He called for a judicial investigation into the tragedy that killed people and injured a lot.