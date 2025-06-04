Neil Young invites Trump to visit if there is no martial law at that time '





While Neil Young is preparing to visit the United States this summer, he invited President Donald Trump to attend one of his shows to remind him of the “American values”.

Young’s comments appeared in a new article on the website of its archives on Monday, June 2, which saw him ruminate the current situation in the United States before the launch of its North American tour in August.

“Our country and our lifestyle, for which our fathers and theirs have fought, is now threatened by our government,” wrote Young. “This is not what we voted for. This is our new reality. Our government is out of control, not defending ourselves. You can defend American values ​​this summer, for our children and theirs.

“When I visit the United States this summer, if there is no martial right by then, which would make it impossible, we all come together and defend American values,” he added. “We will not make a political show. We will play the music we love so that we can all enjoy together. President Trump, you are invited. Come and hear our music as you have done for decades.”

Young’s invitation to Trump aligns with the president’s previous comments on his penchant for the music of the Canadian rocker. “He has something very special,” Trump told Rolling Stone in 2008, thinking about his many times when he saw young people in concert and playing him in his casinos. “I met him on occasions and he's a great guy.”

However, the couple has undeniably changed their opinions from each other since then, Young having become more and more frank concerning Trump's policies since their first mandate as president. In April, Young even noted that he feared that Trump could lead to a potential black list of the country before his next tour dates.

“If the fact that I think Donald Trump is the worst president of the history of our great country could prevent me from coming back, what is it said for freedom?” Jamée young. “I love America and its inhabitants and its music and culture.”

More recently, Young labeled Trump “out of control” in May after having made a social article of truth that saw the potus describe Bruce Springsteen as “very surface” and “stupid as a rock”, while saying that Taylor Swift is “more” hot “.

“Bruce and thousands of musicians think you ruin America,” wrote Young in response to Trump's comments. “You worry about this instead of Dyin's children in Gaza. This is your problem. I'm not afraid of you. Neither the others. You closed FEMA when we needed it most.

Young is currently scheduled to launch its next tour with The Chrome Hearts in Rättvik, Sweden, June 18, with North American dates that should start in Charlotte, NC on August 8.

