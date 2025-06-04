“ Vindictive nature '': the great allegation of Imran Khan against the head of the Pakistani army Asim Munnir





Islamabad: The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, allegedly allegedly alleged that Marshal General Asim Munnir had posted a “vindictive nature”. Khan accused General Munnir of turning against his wife, Bushra Bibi, after being withdrawn from the position of Director General of the Intelligence Services between the Services (ISI).

“As Prime Minister, when I removed General Asim with the DG ISI post, he sought to approach my wife Bushra Bibi through intermediaries to discuss the issue,” said former Prime Minister of Pakistan in a Post.

“Bushra Bibi categorically refused, saying that she had no involvement in such cases and would not meet him. It is the vindictive nature of General Asim Muni who is behind the unjust incarceration of 14 months of Bushra Bibi and a deplorable inhuman treatment in prison,” added Khan.

The former PM of Pakistan said that the way his wife was targeted for personal revenge is unprecedented and that such a thing has never happened during the dictating periods of Pakistan.

“She was accused of having helped and encouraged, an allegation for which no evidence has never been presented, and she is arrested in a false case after the other. She is a private citizen, a housewife without political involvement. I was not even allowed to meet her in the last four weeks,” Khan said.

Khan also pointed out that he had to meet her on June 1, but even this meeting was refused, which was in total violation of the court orders.

Intensating his attack on General Munnir, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf Supremo qualified the events of May 9, 2023, in which military facilities were targeted as part of the “London Plan”. According to Khan, the objective of the “London plan” was to eliminate his Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf party.

“Within the framework of this premeditated plan, me and several of my leaders and workers of the party were illegally imprisoned. Our democratic mandate has been cheekyly stolen, and corrupt individuals – Sharifs and Zardaris – were imposed on the nation. We were subjected to implacable fascist oppression, he said.

The former Pakistani Prime Minister also alleged that the anti -terrorist courts and many judges were “accomplices” of the repression campaign against his party. He said the judges refused to examine images of the video surveillance camera of May 9, 2023.

Not a single judge has the courage to demand these recordings and deliver a verdict based on evidence. We are innocent. Our people are condemned without proof and without right to a fair trial. We will ask all courts to request the release and examination of these video surveillance images, “he said.

In January of this year, Khan and his wife were sentenced in a corruption case. The former Pakistani Prime Minister was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment in the case of land corruption of 190 million land in Al-Qadir. Meanwhile, the court granted Bushra Bibi a sentence of seven years in prison.

The former Pakistani Prime Minister has been imprisoned since August 2023 in various legal affairs, which he calls politically motivated. In 2024, Khan was acquitted in cases of figures and Iddat but faces new accusations in the Toshakhana 2 affair.

