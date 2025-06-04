Rudy Susmanto emphasizes the national commitment to the 543rd anniversary of Bogor











Bogor-kita.com, Cibinong-Bogor Regent, Rudy Susmanto, attended a special plenary meeting with the president of the DPRD Bogor Regency in commemoration of the 543th Bogor Anniversary, which took place on Tuesday (3/6/2025). Rudy Susmanto stressed that this warning was not only a ceremonial celebration, but rather a sacred moment to strengthen national identity and collective commitment to develop areas which were an important part of the body of Indonesia. Bogor Regency is part of the pulse of the Indonesian nation pulse. In this country, the history of the struggle is anchored, the growing cultural values ​​and the generations of birth which are never tired of developing the country, said Rudy Susmanto before the participants in the session. Bearing the theme “Sacangreud Pageuh, Sagolk Pangkk”, Bogor's 543rd anniversary brought a strong message on determining the heart and consistency in maintaining the result of the struggle. The theme which is full of philosophy according to the Bogor Regent reflects the spirit of nationalism at the local level according to which when he held the mandate, he must not be released, when he obtained results, he must be maintained together. Rudy Susmanto has also called the importance of the collaboration of all elements of government, TNI-Polic, academics, private sector, media and civil communities to ensure that the development of Bogor's regency remains in the rails of diversity and progress. Bogor was built not with one hand, but by thousands of hearts that loved him. Each achievement does not belong to individuals, but belongs to the nation. This is the spirit of nationality that we must continue to keep, he said. Not only by emphasizing the achievements, but the Bogor regent also expressed his apologies for gaps during his leadership with the ranks. He said the sustainability of development is a relay process that must be maintained by generation after generation. We only continue the traces of previous leaders. All the progress we see today are the fruit of the long dedication of many figures and all the people of the Bogor Regency. So our work today is to continue with the same spirit, even stronger, he added. Rudy Susmanto also stressed that Bogor Regency should not be separated from the historical roots and local values ​​which have become the foundation of Indonesia. In the spirit of “Kuta Udaya Wangsa”, Bogor must be the center of the resurrection, not only the economy and development, but also culture, character and national unity. Bogor must be built by those who love him with all his soul and his body. Not simply with the program, but with the value, the vision and the courage to maintain the identity and the honor of the region, he said. [] Day















