



IThe nequality between the British regions is not a new problem and Rachel Reeves is not the first chancellor to want to fill the gap. In 2014, George Osborne promised a power in the north to compete with the domination of London and Southeast. He promised devolution and investment in infrastructure to connect northern cities, to unlock productivity and growth. Since then, the British economy has undergone multiple shocks, certain external (the pandemic, inflation cunning by invasion of Ukraine), other self-inflicted (Brexit, Liz Trusts Mini-Budget). Each time, the damage was more serious in places already late. Boris Johnson said his determining goal. Rishi Sunak let the ambition slide. Now he is relaunched by a work chancellor. In a speech Announcing transport investments on Wednesday, Ms. Reeves promised a renewal of Great Britain, with prosperity built on large foundations and a rupture of the failed model which was based on a handful of places that are concerned with the rest. There was a material support behind this commitment of 15.6 billion funds for local transport in the regions of northern England and the midlands. The promise to rewrite cash rules to assess the public return on public investment. The current code model for a bias in favor of the implementation of new infrastructures in already prosperous places. Change this calculation, in parallel with the revisions carried out last year to tax rules on the loan for capital expenses, gives the workforce more scope and more tax fire power to direct money in needy parts of the country. Ms.reves promises an increase of 300 billion public investment during this highest level parliament since the 1970s. More details on how it will be spent is expected when a 10-year infrastructure plan will be launched later this month. The government hopes that these optimistic messages on investment and regeneration will cover sugar the less pleasant dose to the taste of budgetary medicine that Ms. Reeves should administer next week as part of the full expenditure exam. What flexibility that the Treasury was offered for capital investment does not extend to daily departmental expenses. There, the image will be dark, with real cuts in all except a handful of protected budgets. The combination of short and medium -term austerity with longer -term investments is equivalent to a colossal political gamble. The chancellor cannot expect realistically expecting future benefits of transport, housing and other projects to comfort people whose daily experience is dilapidated from services, reducing advantages and advice on the verge of bankruptcy. In her speech on Wednesday, Ms. Reeves spoke of shovels in the ground by 2028 and the fleets of new vehicles during stream class by 2032. With an election due in 2029, these deadlines do not offer much prospects for a sufficient feeling factor to persuade voters to let the work Finish national renewal in the second mandate. The strategic planning that goes beyond the electoral cycle is admirable as Statecraft. But he fails like politics without a more convincing story of the collective national objective and a palpable feeling that things improve. In an era of endemic distrust, governments cannot expect gratitude in advance for hypothetical improvements in their lives. And people who voted for work while waiting for change already feel their patients are available by the Chancellor.

