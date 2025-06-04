



Turkey killer drones to shape future wars, make fighter planes obsolete? The CEO of Baykar claims …, the concern of India due to … Haluk Bayraktar, who is married to Smeyye Erdoan – The daughter of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan – said that Baykar's defense strives to double the manufacturing capacity of Bayraktar TB3 and futuristic drones of Kizilelma. Kizilelma Ucav from Baykar is presented as a game changer. Kizilelma drone: Advanced military drones will shape the result of future wars and eventually do obsolete human pilot fighter, said Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of the Turkish drone manufacturing giant, Baykar Defense, said. In an interview with the Atlantic, Haluk Bayraktar, the son -in -law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, said that future wars will be completely unmanned and will take place with advanced military drones. “Today, there are around 13,000 hunting planes inhabited worldwide. But in the years to come, all these platforms will gradually become without pilot. Even if this replacement is not like a drone of a fighter plane, that is to say a fighter plane would be replaced by a single drone, but by deploying 3 to 5 platforms of drones. The management is clear, the wars will now be in the hands of the machines instead of the man, “said Bayraar. Turkey emerges as a world drone power plant The defense of Baykar, formerly a small drone manufacturer, has become one of the fastest growing defense manufacturers in the world in recent years, with its Drone Bayraktar TB2 tested in combat now recognized as a formidable air force after its performance in Syria, the war of Russia-Ukraine and the Azerbaijani-Arme conflict. Currently, the defense of Baykar is developing the Bayraktar TB3 drone, the new advanced successor to the Killer Bayraktar TB2 drone, as well as the Kizilelma Akinci and ambitious drone project. Haluk Bayraktar, who is married to Smeyye Erdoan – Recep Tayyip Erdogan's daughter – said that the Turkey's defense industry increases at a quick pace and that his business has the capacity to produce 250 Bayraktar TB2 drones each year. Baykar also works to build 50 Akinci Ucav per year, and work is underway for double the manufacturing capacity for Bayraktar TB3 and Kizilelma Ucavs, said Haluk. What is the Kizilelma project and why could it change the future war? The Kizilelma Ucav is undoubtedly the most ambitious drone project in Baykar to this day. The Kizilelma, which is developed by the defense of Baykar as part of the broader defense program of Turkey, Project Mius, is an unmanned single -engine and monomotor motor combat vehicle (UCAV). Designed with advanced AI and autonomous flight capacities, including self-control and autonomous landing on carriers, station controlled missions and even autonomous dog fights, Kizilelma has semi-cumulative capacities due to a low radar cut, and boasts of a service ceiling for 13,716 meters (45,000 feet) and an operational altitude of (7.620 meters). The Kizilelma UCAV is designed to operate from aircraft carriers, including short-track carriers, and can transport various types of armaments, including missiles, laser guided ammunition, long-range cruise missiles, with its indicated payload of 1.5 ton. The UCAV can reach a maximum speed of Mach 0.9 and can Mach 0.6, according to the details. Haluk Bayraktar described the Kizilelma as an independent fighter rather than a winger (support drones that accompany fighter planes), who could replace inhabited fighters in the near future. In particular, an advanced drone like Kizilelma Ucav costs around 5 to 10 million dollars, much cheaper than a fighter plane, which can reach $ 100 million $ 150 million for a 5th generation plane like the F-35. In addition, UCAV maintenance costs are much lower than hunting aircraft, making it an attractive option for countries with lower defense budgets. Why should India be affected? During the recent Indian-Pakistani conflict, the Pakistani forces launched more than 400 drones, most of the Turks have done towards India, but all were successfully slaughtered by the Air Defense System in India. Pakistani drones included Turkish Moussins Bayraktar TB2S, Byker Yiha III, the ammunition of Chantri and Eyatri, but each was killed with 100% precision by the Akashteer air defense system of India, according to the Indian armed forces. However, the drone dam by Pakistan gave an overview of how a future Indian-Pakistani war would be waged, and experts underline that India must develop an indigenous drone manufacturing industry to prepare for such a scenario.







