



President Donald Trump evacuated his frustration to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the trade conflict collapsed again, despite an agreement in Geneva to reduce prices and work constructively to resolve key differences. “I like President XI of China, I always have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement !!!” Trump posted on his Truth social platform in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Why it matters The renewed confrontation between economic giants threatens to destabilize the global markets once again, to disrupt the established supply chains and the impact on American companies and consumers that count on international trade. The Tet-For-Tat accusations have highlighted persistent mistrust and the difficulty in enforcing trade agreements, even after high-level talks aimed at reducing soothing prices and markets. There is the risk of a new escalation, with the reimposure of prices and other measures, unless Trump and Xi can again reset the situation. President Donald Trump speaks in the oval office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington DC

President Donald Trump speaks in the oval office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington DC

Andrew Harnik / Getty images

What to know The two parties have accused each other of having violated the Geneva Agreement, in which they temporarily reduced their rate rate by 115 percentage points, defusing the trade war between the two largest economies in the world. The United States is frustrated by the slow progress of China to alleviate its rare earth export controls, a key result agreed during talks, which are essential for certain manufacturing industries, such as cars. China highlighted the American export orders on fleas, stopping the sale of flea design software and the revocation of Chinese student visas as a violations of the agreement. Trump said he was planning to speak soon with Xi to solve the problems. What people say During a press briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian was asked about Trump's latest article on Truth Social, and he gave a brief answer: “The principle of China and the position to develop China-US relationships are consistent.” President Donald Trump Posted on Truth Social on May 30: “We went, in fact, to the cold turkey with China, and it was devastating for them … I made a quick agreement with China in order to save them from what I thought was a very bad situation, and I did not want to see it happening. What is the next step He was not immediately clear if Trump's latest comments – who came in the middle of the night to Washington – were the result of a new conversation with XI, but he said that the two leaders would speak.

