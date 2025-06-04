Did Imran Khan said “Jihad” against the Pakistani army chief? Pti Head accuses Asim Muneer of having harassed his wife as she refused to …





Always incarcerating in prison, Imran Khan has made surprising revelations and spoke of the personal political vendetta. He accused the head of the Pakistani army Asim Muneer of turning against his wife Bushra Bibi after being moved from the office of the Director General of the ISI.

Bushra Bibi, wife, Imran Khan (file image)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to have declared an open war or a “jihad” against the Marshal in chief of the Pakitaine army Asim Muneer. Still incarcerating in prison, the cricket player who became a politician made surprising revelations and spoke of the personal political vendetta. He accused the Islamist general of turning against his wife Bushra Bibi after being moved from the office of the director general of the ISI. The ISI is the main intelligence wing of the Pakistani army.

Why did Asim Muneer target Bushra Bibi?

According to the PTI, Imran Khan said that when he removed General Asim with the DG ISI post, he sought to approach his wife Bushra Bibi through intermediaries to discuss the issue. He added: “Bushra Bibi categorically refused, saying that she had no involvement in such cases and would not meet him. He is of the vindictive nature of General Asim Munir which is behind the unjust incarceration of 14 months of Bushra Bibi.”

Slamming Asim Muneer, which is currently stimulated under the overwhelming defeat in the hands of India in Operation Sindoor, the former Pakistani Prime Minister said: “The way my wife was targeted for personal revenge is unprecedented.

Considering the social media platform X, the former flamboyant cricket player wrote in an article: “She was accused of having helped and encouraged, an allegation for which no evidence has ever been presented, and she is arrested in a false case after the other. She is a private, a housewife without political involvement. I have not been authorized to meet her in the past four weeks.”

Imran Khan: the army conspired to finish PTI

In what can be described as an attack on the deep state of Pakistan, Imran Khan accused the army and the government of trying to politically eliminate its Pakistan Tehrik-E-insaf party. In a massive demonstration that day, military facilities were targeted. However, Khan said that the attack was in fact part of the “London plan”, with the sole purpose of eliminating the greatest political force in Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf “.

(With PTI entries.)

