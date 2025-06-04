Inalum targets the fid for Sgar Mampawah II to finish in December 2025





JAKARTA – PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminum (INUUM) aims at a final investment decision (FID) or a final investment decision for the expansion of the Grade Smelter Grade (SGAR) alumina refinery in MMPAWAH, West Kalimantan, in December 2025. “In December (FID Luxury Phase II),” said Inulum business development director Melati Sarnita, when he was met with the Indonesia Critical Minerals conference in Jakarta, quoted by Antara on Wednesday, June 4. Melati explained that Innuum actively discussed with potential partners who will become investors in phase II of the grade smelter grade refinery (SGAR) in Mammpawah, West Kalimantan. However, Inulum always takes into account the best partners, because each investor has his own advantages. There are investors who have only money, there are investors who have money and market access, to investors who have money and technology. “Things like that are what we are looking for are the most suitable for us. So, now, it's still selecting partners,” said Melati. Melati explained the reason why Inulum developed in Mammpawah, in the west of Kalimantan, because electricity in Kuala Tanjung, northern Sumatra has not met inulum's needs. Inulum also targets the government's plan to develop a nuclear in the Kalimantan region. According to him, the government's plan to build a nuclear power plant (PLTN) in Kalimantan is in accordance with Inulum, which is an expansion of foundry in Mempawah. Indeed, one of the unique elements of aluminum produced by Inulum is its environmentally friendly side. Even thus, Inulum will always achieve the rejuvenation and modernization of the foundries in Kuala Tanjung. “Kuala Tanjung will always have an additional capacity. Because it is old, we must have a renewal, there is modernization,” he said. The SGAR MEMPAWAH project links the supply chain between bauxite ore minerals west of Kalimantan and aluminum fusion plants. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> The project is divided into phases I and II, and costs an investment of around 1.7 billion US dollars, each project increasing the production capacity of alumina to a level of one million tonnes per year and estimating the raw materials of 3.3 million tonnes per year. On Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who was then president of the Republic of Indonesia, inaugurated the first injection of bauxite of the alumina refinery of Grade Smelter Grade (SGAR) belonging to the province of Pt Borneo Alumina in Mempawah Regency, province of Kalimantan West. Jokowi explained that with the construction of the Bauxite foundry in Mammpawah, Indonesia any more than 56% aluminum to meet the interior needs which reach 1.2 million tonnes. The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)

