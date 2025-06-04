



The fight against commercial practices that undermine national security: today, President Donald J. Trump has signed a proclamation to increase the 50% rate on steel and aluminum.

President Trump is taking action to protect critical steel and critical aluminum industries, which have been injured by unfair commercial practices and global excess capacity. President Trump increases the price on steel and aluminum imports from 25%to 50%, higher prices that should come into force on June 4, 2025. Prices on steel and aluminum imports from the United Kingdom will remain at 25%, with possible changes or quotas starting on July 9, 2025, depending on the status of the American. Steel and aluminum prices will only apply on the steel and aluminum content of imported products, while the non -complex and not aluminum content of imported products will be subject to other applicable rates. President Trump represses false import declarations by requiring strict steel and aluminum content reports, with difficult penalties such as fines or loss of import rights for offenders. President Trump exercises his authority under article 232 of the 1962 ACT Trade Act to adjust imports of steel and aluminum to protect our national security. This law allows the president the power to adjust imports introduced to the United States in quantities or in circumstances which threaten to harm national security.

Restoration of equity for steel and aluminum markets: President Trump takes measures to put an end to unfair commercial practices and the global spill of steel and aluminum.

Foreign nations have flooded the United States market with cheap steel and aluminum, often subsidized by their governments. A report by the first Trump administration revealed that the levels of steel import and excess world weaken our domestic economy and threatened to harm national security. The report revealed that excess production and capacity was a major factor in the decline in domestic aluminum production. While the national steel industry briefly reached the use of the capacity of 80% in 2021, the subsequent commercial pressure depressed domestic production. In 2022 and 2023, the use of capacities fell respectively at 77.3% and 75.3%. High import volumes from sources exempt from the prices of article 232 were a major factor in depressing the volumes of domestic production. For aluminum, there was an increase in the rate of capacity use between 2017 and 2019, from 40% to 61% during this period. But since 2019, the use of aluminum capacity has once again found a regular drop, from 61% to 55% between 2019 and 2023. The United States does not want to be in a position where it would not be able to meet national defense demand and critical infrastructure in a national emergency.

Strengthen the manufacturing industry of the Americas: the president prevails over the decision to close the gaps and existing exemptions will strengthen the United States industries in steel and aluminum.

During his first mandate, President Trump imposed prices of article 232 to protect the American steel and aluminum industries against unfair foreign competition. The steel prices that President Trump have implemented have led to thousands of employed jobs and higher wages in the metal industry. committed to building new factories. Earlier this year, President Trump restored and strengthened the prices of article 232 on steel and aluminum, widely celebrated by the American steel and aluminum industries. Now, President Trump is again congratulated by our steel and aluminum industries for his decision to raise prices on foreign steel and aluminum even higher and protect American workers.

Prices work: studies have shown several times that unlike public rhetoric, prices can be an effective tool to achieve economic and strategic objectives.

A study in 2024 on the effects of President Trumps Prices in his first administration revealed that they strengthened the American economy and led to significant reshoring in industries such as the manufacture and production of steel. A 2023 report by the American International Commerce Commission which analyzed the effects of the prices of articles 232 and 301 on more than $ 300 billion in American imports revealed that the prices reduced imports from China, effectively stimulated a greater American production of tariff goods, with very minor effects on prices. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the prices implemented by President Trump during his first administration clearly show[ed] No correlation with inflation and had only a temporary effect on the overall price levels. An analysis of the Atlantic Council has revealed that prices would create new incentives for American consumers to buy products manufactured in the United States. The former secretary of the Treasury of Biden, Janet, Yellen, said last year that the prices do not increase the prices: I do not believe that American consumers will see a significant increase in the prices they are confronted with. An economic analysis of 2024 revealed that a global tariff of 10% would increase the economy by $ 728 billion, would create 2.8 million jobs and increase the real income by 5.7% of households.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/06/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-increases-section-232-tariffs-on-steel-and-aluminum/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos