PM Modi on the Stadium Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede: “ The accident in Bengaluru is absolutely heartbreaking ''





According to eyewitnesses, a situation similar to a stampede emerged while fans have cluttered the place of congratulations. The visuals have shown that the police were changing the wounded and those who fell unconscious in ambulances in neighboring hospitals.



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the sorrow on Wednesday loss in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium while thousands of RCB fans gathered to have a preview of the team after their very first IPL victory, saying that “ the accident in Bengaluru is absolutely in the heart ''. Absolutely heartbreaking “The accident in Bengaluru is absolutely heartbreaking. During this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who lost their relatives. I pray for those who are injured have a quick recovery,” said the PMO in a post X, citing PM Modi. Eleven dead, several injured in the IPL victory of RCB victory At least eleven people died and more than 50 were injured in a stadium at the Bengalurus Chinnaswamy stadium during the RCB victory parade on Wednesday. Some of the cricket lovers would have fallen unconscious near the Chinnaswamy stadium when they met to attend a special congratulations for the first IPL IPL victory of the IPL of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. According to Eyewitness, a situation similar to a jostling broke out while fans crowded at the place of the congratulating event. Images have shown that the police were rushing to help the wounded and those who had passed out, transporting them to neighboring hospitals via ambulances. Some unconscious people have been seen receive a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (RCR) from passers -by. The police had trouble managing crowds, because a large number of cricket enthusiasts tried to return, at the same time, to the stadium. To regain control, the police used a light force, finally stabilizing the situation before the special congratulating ceremony for the RCB team, organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The Karnataka BJP requests a judicial investigation On Wednesday, the head of the Karnataka BJP, Byvijayendra, demanded a judicial investigation into the issue. Vijayendis accused the government of the Congress led by Siddaramaiah of having put pressure on the police and organizing celebrations without any preparation and adequate deployment of the police. “First of all, the government of the state, without any preparation, should not have organized this today. If you had seen the World Cup match when India won, there was a great celebration in Mumbai also with a lot of preparations. When the Lakhs and the Lakhs of people celebrated last night in Bengaluru, the government of the State should have thought before organizing a function. Read also: Stadium Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede: Eleven Dead, several injured in the IPL victory of RCB victory Read also: Stampede in Chinnaswamy: BJP, JDS Slam Karnataka Govt, Shivakumar says: “ We cannot use Lathi as … ''

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/chinnaswamy-stadium-stampede-pm-modi-says-mishap-in-bengaluru-is-absolutely-heartrending-latest-updates-2025-06-04-993319 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos