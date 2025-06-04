Trumps promised that steel and aluminum prices come into effect





New York President (AP), Donald Trump, has traveled almost all of his prices on 50% punishing steel and aluminum imports on Wednesday in a decision that hammered companies from car manufacturers to house manufacturers, and has probably increased consumer prices even further.

Steel and aluminum made abroad are used in household products such as soup cans and paper clips, as well as large -capped items like refrigerators and stainless steel cars. Economists warn that such increased statements could considerably express the portfolios of companies and buyers. But Trump maintains that his latest import taxes are needed to protect the American industries.

The 50% rates came into force just after the clock hit midnight on Wednesday. The two metals had previously faced 25% of prices worldwide since mid-March, when the assets to eliminate steel exemptions and lift aluminum samples from its 2018-imposed 2018 import taxes entered into force.

Steel and aluminum of the United Kingdom are the exception. British imports of these metals are still levied at 25%, according to a proclamation published by Trump on Tuesday afternoon, which underlined a recent trade agreement concluded between the two countries.

Here is what we know else.

Why does Trump increase these prices?

Trump says it's about protecting American industries. He reiterated this argument on Friday, when he announced for the first time the 50% rate on imported steel during a visit with the sides in Pennsylvania, where he also discussed a planned partnership between US Steel and Japan Nippon Steel.

In his speech at US Steels my Valley Worksirvin Plant in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Trump said that the tariff hike would guarantee the steel industry in the United States more shortly after, he took the same tone when sharing plans to also raise prices on imported aluminum.

In Tuesday proclamation Trump also said that higher prices would guarantee that imported steel and aluminum would not threaten national security.

In my opinion, increased prices more effectively counter foreign countries which continue to unload prices at low prices, in surplus steel and aluminum in the United States, he said in the proclamation.

How does the industry react?

Although some analysts have credited the prices imposed by Trump during his first mandate to strengthen national production of steel and aluminum, many others have warned that new net samples can make it difficult for the industry to adapt.

Certain organizations representing metallic also note that prices are not the only solution necessary to stimulate American manufacturing.

While the prices, strategically used, serve as a precious tool to balance the scales, it is essential that we are also pursuing wider reforms in our global trade system, David McCall, international president of the United Steelworkers Union said in a press release, noting that work must be done in collaboration with bad players like Canada.

Matt Meenan, vice-president of affairs outside the aluminum association, added that the commercial group appreciates President Trumps who continued to focus on the strengthening of the American aluminum industry, but that the prices will not increase the American primary aluminum production alone.

We also need a coherent and predictable commercial and price policy to plan current and future investments, said Meenan.

Meanwhile, the American Primary Aluminum Association, which advocates a stronger application of trade, applauded the last increase in foreign aluminum Trump prices.

For decades, subsidized foreign producers have widened the interior manufacturing of aluminum, said the president of APAA, Mark Duffy, in a press release, calling Trump a strong leader who fights to rebuild national manufacturing and protect thousands of American aluminum jobs.

What types of products could be affected by increased steel and aluminum prices?

A range of companies based on steel and aluminum produced abroad have already started to feel the impacts of the previously imposed TRUMPs. But the latest expected increases could further increase costs.

Steel and aluminum are used in a range of products such as washing machines, consumer electronics and cars. Much of the automotive industry is based on a global supply chain. And even if you are not on the market to buy a new vehicle, repairs could involve parts that use metal imports, which increases maintenance and global property costs.

In the alley of grocery store, steel and aluminum are omnipresent in the packaging for many foods, including canned tuna, soup and nuts. Experts warn that tax hike on imports on these materials could increase the prices of grocery store overall, additional portfolios on consumers.

Aluminum and metal rates also have wider implications for construction and transport as a whole, because many rooms and key materials of the building are made with these metals. Economists also prevent the effects of overflows. Even if a product is not directly wrapped in steel or aluminum, there could be higher costs to build the shelf on which it was sold, for example, or a truck used to transport it to the store. And all this could take place to the consumer on the road.

If foreign competition becomes a price due to these new prices, American steel and aluminum producers can also find room to increase their own prices. Consequently, even companies that do not buy these foreign metals could end up paying more.

Steel prices have already climbed 16% since Trump became president in mid-January, according to the price index of the governments of governments. And in March 2025, the steel cost $ 984 per metric ton in the United States, much higher than in Europe ($ 690) or in China ($ 392), according to the US trade department.

Why is the United Kingdom excluded from the 50%rates?

As part of the trade agreement concluded on May 8, the United Kingdom said that the United States had agreed to exempt the country from its 25% tasks from the university then, which would allow British steel and aluminum to enter US rights. It has not yet happened. But in his proclamation published Tuesday, Trump recognized that it was necessary and appropriate to implement the agreement.

The duty on British steel and aluminum will now remain 25% instead of zero. But this rate could increase from July 9 if the US government determines that Great Britain has not maintained its end of negotiation, the details of which remain vague.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was convinced that a trade agreement exempting the United Kingdom from American metal prices will be fully in force before the deadline for July 9.

We are the only country in the world which does not pay the 50% tax on steel and which will decrease, Starmer in the legislators in the House of Commons on Wednesday. We work there to bring it back to zero, it will happen.

Gareth Stace, head of the Body Uk Steel industry, added that Trumps the decision to maintain the prices on British Steel at 25% was a welcome break, but warned that continuous uncertainty made questionable American customers if they should even risk placing orders in the United Kingdom.

Other countries can also request a stay or reprisals.

Late Tuesday, Mexican Secretary for the Economy Marcelo Ebrard said that the double of the rate rate on imported steel and aluminum is unfair and unbearable because he will damage the economies of the two countries. Ebrard added that he will be in Washington on Friday to meet the senior American officials and plans to present Mexico arguments to exclude from this measure, because it does not make sense.

Meanwhile, the European Union described countermeasures in response to the samples imposed on aluminum and steel earlier in the year. The block of 27 nations then delayed these actions until July 14 in efforts to facilitate negotiations, but recently declared that this was preparing a list of measures to be implemented if a trade agreement with the United States collapses.

The screenwriters of the AP Jill Lawless in London, Maria Verza in Mexico, Josh Boak and Michelle Price in Washington, DC, contributed to this report.

