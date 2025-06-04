Unlike us, ASEAN will not take into account the American call for arms

Imagine this: a lord of war obtains a hard local through the city to ally with him and agree to bring his armed muscle right next to another lord of war. The neighbors end up fighting, and the first ally of the warlord is struck on bits. Now, this working ankle arrives and wants us to join him against a third warlord on our street. Should you swallow your hook, line and lead?

Not if the Association of Nations of Southeast Asia (ASEAN) wants its peace with China to a decade with continuous China, avoiding the tragic and devastating fate of Ukraine invaded by Russia in 2014 and 2022 for having sought to join the organization of the North Atlantic Treaty led by the United States (NATO), which could then deploy its nuclear forces.

However, last week, during the annual Shangri-La dialogue on the security convened in Singapore by the Institute of International and Strategic Studies of London, the American Secretary for Defense, Peter Hegseth, called the Anase to strengthen forces against the allegedly “imminent” plan of China to invade Taiwan.

Hegseth sought to rally the Asian nations even after the disastrous staging of his predecessor, Lloyd Austin, in April 2022 so that Ukraine continues to fight instead of signing a peace treaty for Russian invaders to go out after only weeks of war if the country remained outside NATO.

How stupid is HegSeth's line? And how many Asean discounts would be if we fell for it.

Well, one of us did not do it for his field, but the secretary of Austin at the time. In February 2023, Austin pressed Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to abandon the neutrality that he and his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte adopted, finishing years of Chinese friction under Benigno Aquino III. About Marcos face faced to speak to Manila that he was threatened by an exhibition of the hidden wealth of his family.

Whatever the lever effect of Washington, Beijing-Manila Discord quickly rekindled and worsened after Marcos gave the United States access to nine bases in the Philippines Armed Forces (AFP). This mortal, perhaps nuclear danger, the AFP sites and the millions of Philippins in and around them, including those of Metro Cebu, Cagayan de Oro and Puerto Princesa, if American-Chinese hostilities burst.

'You will be the battlefield'

It is easy to find reasons for the rejection of the Anase of the Hegseth Call to arms against Beijing. First, Indonesia, the group's leader, deplored the rivalry of superpower in the region several times. During the summit meetings and ministerial in recent years, the president of the time, Joko Widodo, has urged the Anase not to become an indicator of superpower.

Vietnam, on the other hand, is quickly held at the four no of its foreign and defense policy: no military alliances, no coating with one country against another, no foreign military bases on its soil, and no use of strength or threats in international relations. This despite the American leaders visiting Hanoi, including the president of the time, Joe Biden, in 2023, when Vietnam agreed to raise America at the same diplomatic level as China and Russia.

Adding to mistrust, if not to animosity, towards the United States, its support for Israel in the Gaza conflict, where 55,000 were killed and 125,000 injured, mainly Palestinians, angry Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. Thailand remains neutral, if not slightly leaning towards Beijing, while its neighbors in Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia have even closer links.

Another great reason for the freshness of ASEAN towards HegSeth is how to join America from America against China has created security problems for the Philippines. In addition to the climbing of incidents between Chinese and Philippins ships, much worse than before, America's military accumulation seems ready to make the archipelago a target of the Air of the Popular Liberation Army (PLA), Naval Forces and Missiles.

Two American strategies aim to spread its air and missile assets through our archipelago all attracting APL attacks. In March 2023, a month after having access to nine AFP bases, General de l'Air Force Kenneth Wilsbach, commanding all air assets under Indo-Pacific Command based in Hawaii (Indopacom), explained the agile combat employment plan (ACE) “so that jets are distributed over many islands, many islands [so as] To make the targeting problem for the opponent more difficult, it makes them more to use more ammunition “(https://tinyurl.com/yr72hr6x).

In other words, more ammunition striking aerodromes across our country, perhaps even commercial airports if they can be used by American war planes.

The other strategy appeared in a memo of December 2020 to the president at the time, Joe Biden, of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Referring to the 2014 Defense Cooperation Contract (EDCA) stimulating American military deployment here with AFP bases, Washington's best thinking group said:

“Indopacom hopes to disperse American forces, including marine and armed units, along the first island chain in Japan through Southeast Asia. In a possibility, these small mobile teams would support American air and naval operations, and maintain Chinese ships at risk with missile units on the ground … The Philippes are the only country of the Southeast STF) and reality to host such actions. EDCA implementation. “(https://www.csis.org/analysis/us-alliance-philippines).

What makes the ACE and missile strategies of America doubly dangerous for us are the hundreds of projectiles, drones and PLA bombs who, like the former president Duterte warned a month after Marcos granted bases, “would rain on us”. Like our chronicle 2024, the chronicle 2024, citing the article of the University of the American Air Force, “strikes everywhere in the Pacific: AS risks greater destruction in Indo-Pacific”:

“Today, the number of potential sites and places of purge of AS and aerodromes is overshadowed by the number of Chinese missiles … Will the AS lead to greater destruction in Indo-Pacific in the event of conflict? Was China to consider a total attack in the near future, perhaps to prevent any interference in a military effort to unify with Taiwan, is there not reason. [like EDCA bases] With an opening salvo? “(https://tinyurl.com/3wks4892)

No wonder the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, said in April of last year when they asked him about our American alliance: “Are you sure you want to fight where you will be the battlefield?”