



Boris Johnson is the only recent Prime Minister who, according to the majority of voters in the British reform, has done a good job in power. Almost six out of 10 supporters (57%) of the Nigel Farages party said that the ousted conservative chief performed well during his visit to Downing Street. The new Yougov survey shows that it marks much more than other recent PMs among donors. Only 41%said Rishi Sunak had done a good job, but it was a much higher approval rating than for David Cameron (39%), Theresa May (27%) and Liz Truss (12%). Only 2% of supporters of the reform said that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was doing a good job. Almost half (49%) thought that Johnson would do a good job as a conservative leader in the future. This was the case for 59% of conservative supporters. However, the survey is pouring cold water on the idea that Mr. Johnson's return as a conservative leader would transform the fortune of the conservatives while the party fights the reform of the central-right vote.

When supporters of the reform were invited to know if Mr. Johnson or Mr. Farage would make the best Prime Minister, seven out of 10 opted for the latter, with only 15% promoting the former mayor of London. The survey suggests that there is little appetite for a return from Mr. Johnson to No. 10. When all the respondents were invited to choose between Sir Keir and Mr. Johnson, only 27% of the British said that the former conservative boss would do the best job, while 34% supported the working manager. Johnson behaved a little better than the current conservative chief Kemi Badenoch. Only one in four thought she would be a better Prime Minister than Sir Keir.

The vote indicates that the change of the leader would not transform the conservatives with the public. When they were asked who they thought they were doing a good job as the conservative chief in the future, Mr. Johnson recommended the best, but with a score of only 28%. It was better than Mr. Farage's reforms (25%), former Foreign Affairs Secretary James Clearly (20%), the Secretary in the Shadow of Justice Robert Jenrick (18%), the Shadow Foreign Secretary Priviti Patel (14%) and the former Interior Secretary Sella Braverman (12%). Among the current conservative supporters, there is high esteem for the former Prime Minister Mr Cameron. More than three out of four (76%) think that it has done a good job a higher note than that appreciated by Rishi Sunak (71%), Mr. Johnson (69%), Ms. May (56%) and MS Truss (8%).

