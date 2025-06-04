Zelenskyy calls to meet Trump, Putin and Erdogan like the cease-fire talks of Istanbul fail a second time





New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday called for a meeting between him, Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to negotiate the end of the Russia-Ukraine war, while the cease-fire in Istanbul failed for a second. In a declaration on X, Zelenskyy said: “We are ready for the meeting of leaders. Any place. Istanbul, Vatican, Switzerland. We offer a meeting starting on Monday and further on Monday. A front ceasefire is important. When we meet, it will become clear if there is will for the descent. If not, the ceasefire will end the same day. ” “We will be grateful if President Trump supports such an idea. I am convinced that President Erdogan will support. He told me during our meeting that he wanted a meeting of four leaders. President Erdogan, President Trump, me and Putin. We are ready for such a meeting every day, added the Ukrainian president.

Show the full article







The Ukrainian President made the comments one day after the interlocutors of kyiv and Moscow met in Istanbul. During the June 2 meeting, the two parties agreed to exchange the bodies of 12,000 soldiers who fell and and prisoners of war seriously injured. However, there was no agreement on a ceasefire. It was the second meeting between the two countries of Istanbul. President Trump urged the two parties to accept a ceasefire, applying pressure on kyiv in particular to ensure that such an agreement is concluded. The two parties met in the Turkish capital in May also, but there was no agreement on a ceasefire. Russia presented a “memorandum” to kyiv at the meeting of June 2 in Istanbul, describing its requests for the resolution of the conflict, which includes the recognition of five Ukrainian territories which he partially occupied since the war began within the framework of Russia, as well as the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from these territories. I spoke with the media on the day of memory for Ukrainian children killed by Russia. In Istanbul, the Russians gave us an ultimatum, not a memorandum. Peace requires a meeting of leaders. I’m ready to meet in the coming days with Putin, as well as Trump and Erdogan presidents. pic.twitter.com/3cocktb5tj – Volodymyr Zelenskyy / (@zelenskyyua) June 4, 2025 The other requests include the abandonment of Ukraine's aspirations to join the Organization of the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO), as well as demobilization of the Ukrainian armed forces. Russia has called upon Ukraine to keep its neutrality and to put an end to some of its international agreements. The territories that Russia called for being internationally recognized as Russian territory is: Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea. The war has been underway for more than three years. He started in February 2022, Russia launched a large -scale military operation on Ukraine. Read also: Ukraines op spiders web shows new drone tactics, offers lessons for Indias Modern Warfare Russian memorandum rejected by Ukraine Zelenskyy rejected all Russian requests on Wednesday. “Why do I call what they gave us an ultimatum?” Go further than the first point: international recognition of five Ukrainian regions as Russian and the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces on their part. The Ukrainian president added: “On NATO. Our document that we have transmitted to the Russians clearly declares that the members of Ukraine are a question for all NATO allies to decide. They must have the unity both to invite us and also to decide not to invite us to NATO. Such decisions are also made by consensus of all allies. ” Zelenskyy described other Russia requests as “spam” or “unnecessary articles”. He also called for sanctions against Moscow, since there is no interest in a ceasefire emanating from the Kremlin. The Ukrainian president called the meetings between leaders as the current level of the delegation representing Moscow “decides nothing”, a fact shared by the delegation itself, according to Zelenskyy. The competition of June 2 in Istanbul one day after the Spiderweb operation was launched by the Ukrainian forces, which struck several air bases in the depths of Russia, destroying a certain number of strategic bombers TU-95 and TU-22, as well as aerial and air radar plans A-50. Ukraine claims to have destroyed at least 41 military planes. The Russian leaders, including former president Dmitry Medvedev, promised to “compensate” for the attack on Kyiv, which included the use of 117 drones, including 34 which were billed in Russia, in a maneuver reminiscent of Trojan, Greek mythology. “If there had been a cease-fire before our operation, there would be no operation. The will of a cease-fire does not mean that we do nothing in the meantime,” said Zelenskyy on operation Spiderweb. Ukraine has been clearly that there will be no compromise on its territory and that it will retain the right to the choices of foreign policy as a sovereign country. In an exclusive interview with Theprint earlier this year, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha clearly said that these are “red lines” for kyiv. (Edited by Ajet Tiwari) Read also: How the global and Russian media reported Ukraines Op Spiderweb, drones strike on Russias Key Air Bases

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/diplomacy/zelenskyy-calls-for-meeting-with-trump-putin-erdogan-as-istanbul-ceasefire-talks-fail-a-2nd-time/2647373/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos