Politics
US-Chinese trade discussions: Trump calls for transmission with President XI extremely hard as friction increases
Hong Kong
Cnn
–
US President Donald Trump said Chinese leader Xi Jinping is extremely difficult to conclude an agreement with an coming commentary while friction is increasing between the two countries, weeks after their conclusion to defuse trade tensions.
I like President XI of China, I always have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement !!! Asset written in a post On its Truth Social platform at the early hours of Wednesday morning from Washington.
Tensions have reached a touch between the United States and China, such as the commercial talks provided between the two parties seemed to be won a few weeks to a few weeks in a 90-day pricing truce accepted last month in Geneva.
This truce took a break on an climbing of harmful price rate triggered by the increase in rights to Chinese imports in the United States. Trump has since accused China of raping the agreement that a prosecution of Beijing has denied, when it accuses the United States of taking measures that seriously undermine its consensus.
Trumps' latest remarks are a long -awaited call between the American president and Xi has not yet materialized, despite repeated suggestions from the White House that such discussions, which Washington considers the key to boosting progress, were imminent.
Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that the two leaders would probably speak this week, while the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in an interview with CBS would face the nation on Sunday Sunday that he thought that the problems between the two parties would be calculated in a leader call very soon. The Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that it had no information to share when he was asked about the potential call at a regular press conference. The two leaders are not known to have received a call for days before the inauguration of the prevail in January.
The last comments of the presidents, expressing that he loves Xi, however seem more conciliatory than a missive published on Friday on social networks where he wrote that China had completely violated his agreement with us. Then Trump said he had concluded a quick agreement with China to save them from what I was thinking of being a very bad situation. He added: So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!
Trump had raised prices on Chinese products in recent months, part of his broader efforts on the course of Chinese products to reshape the American role in world trade and reverse the relocation of American jobs and refuse American manufacturing. The American prices on steel and aluminum doubled at 50% at 12:01 pm Wednesday, while the White House also negotiates with a multitude of countries on prices.
The message of the presidents on Wednesday in XI echoes part of his friendly and even admiring language towards the Chinese leader of one of the strong men with whom Trump congratulated or praised close relations throughout his political career.
He also followed a meeting on Tuesday in Beijing between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the newly arrived American ambassador in China David Lost, where Wang urged the United States to work with China to make relations with the right track.
Asked about Trumps' comments on Wednesday during a regular briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, said that the principles of China and the position of development of China-US relations are consistent.
Frictions emerged in the wake of the Geneva Agreement on Beijing export controls on rare earth minerals and associated products and American movements targeting the China technology industry and its international students.
Following Geneva talks, US officials expected China to facilitate the export restrictions of these minerals, which were imposed in retaliation against Trump's reciprocal prices on Chinese products. Minerals are an essential part of everything, iPhones and electric vehicles with large ticket weapons such as F-35 hunting jets and missile systems.
But the restrictions were not lifted, causing intense dissatisfaction in the Trump administration and causing a recent series of measures imposed on China, three administration officials said in CNN last week.
Beijing, meanwhile, bristled Washington warned towards companies against the use of ia fleas Manufactured by the national champion of technology of Chinas Huawei, moved to Limit sales of critical technologies In China and has announced that the United States would aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students in the United States with links with the Chinese Communist Party or study in critical fields.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/04/business/trump-xi-trade-talks-friction-china-hnk-intl
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Avantika Malik in divorce with Imran Khan: would never poison my daughter against him
- PM Modé Condoles Death in B'luru.
- The supreme chief of Iran criticizes the American proposal in nuclear talks
- Table tennis brings it to traralgon
- The long-term success of GLP-1 depends on more than just a prescription
- 3.2 The earthquake filling near IDYLWILD in Riferside Province
- Gop Bill for Trump's agenda would add $ 2.4 billions to 10 years debt, says the Budget Office
- The choices on Jokowi's face trigger the alleged serious illness, the assistant revealed the cause: after his return from the Vatican …
- St. Cloud State Mens Hockey Releases 2025-26 Scheme
- How did Ukraine pull out “Operation Operation”
- Tycoon Tanweer Ahmed Donor de Namal but no link with PTI, says Aleema Khan
- Trump says Chinas XI is extremely difficult to conclude an agreement with